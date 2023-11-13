This mysterious early Black Friday Quest 2 deal could end at any moment

What you need to know

Meta officially dropped the Meta Quest 2 price by $50 per model for an undisclosed period of time.

At $250, the Quest 2 is officially half the price of the recently-released Meta Quest 3.

All Meta Quest games work on Meta Quest 2 hardware, making this a great deal for getting into VR at a low price.

When the Meta Quest 2 launched in 2020 for $299, we were blown away. It's an impressive standalone experience that doesn't require wires, a gaming PC, or anything else to run.

Now that the Meta Quest 3 is out, Meta has officially dropped the Quest 2's price down to just $250 for a limited time. The trick is that Meta isn't saying how long this price will last. We might normally assume this is just an early Black Friday deal but Meta's official Quest 2 webpage tells us otherwise.

While the Quest 3 hardware is undoubtedly better in just about every way, the $500 price tag can be a bit eye-watering in a year when everything is more expensive. Getting a great standalone console VR experience at half that price is hard to resist. Plus, saving $50 means you can grab one of the best Quest 2 head straps and get the best possible Quest 2 experience without spending a fortune.

Whether you're looking for a new VR headset or just want to pick up a second one for cheap, this deal is nothing short of incredible and marks the lowest price we've ever seen the Quest 2 at.

But here's the question: does it really make sense to buy a Quest 2 in a timeline where the Quest 3 exists? Yes, but let's go over the potential reasons you might not want to take advantage of this epic deal. Our Meta Quest 2 vs Quest 3 goes over even more details if you need confirmation before clicking that buy button.

First off, if only the best graphics will do, you'll want to spend the extra money on the Quest 3. The Quest 3 is 100% faster than the Quest 2, enabling developers to deliver Quest 3-enhanced games with higher-resolution textures, better effects, and more things happening at once.

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

The Quest 3's lenses are substantially clearer and sharper than the Quest 2, so it's easier to see all the new details in every game. Plus, the Quest 3's lenses are adjustable via an easy wheel on the underside of the headset so you can adjust the spacing in real time and find the most comfortable setting for you.

And while some folks wondered about how meaningful mixed reality could be, Quest 3 mixed reality isn't a gimmick. Meanwhile, the Quest 2's low-resolution, black & white cameras limit mixed reality experiences a lot.

Even though the Quest 3 is 40% slimmer than the Quest 2, both headsets weigh about the same. In fact, the Quest 3 is a tiny bit heavier due to some extra hardware inside.

If the Quest 3 sounds like a better buy — even at double the price — the best Meta Quest 3 deals can still get you the newest headset with some nice extras for free.