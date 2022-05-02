Supernatural becomes one with the Force with a special Star Wars workout

What you need to know

Supernatural is a subscription-based VR fitness app available on the Oculus Quest and Meta Quest 2.

A special Star Wars-themed workout hosted by Coach Doc will be available for one-day only on May 4, 2022.

The workout will feature five songs from the original Star Wars trilogy and is available to listen to on Spotify right now.

If you've been using Supernatural to power your home exercise regimen, get ready for a little seasonal excitement as Star Wars Day takes over the playlist. Coach Doc will be leading a uniquely-themed five-song workout that will only be available on May 4, 2022. That's May the Fourth (be with you) if you haven't been paying attention.

In total, you'll be jamming along with four songs from Episode IV: A New Hope, including the Main Title, Imperial Attack, Cantina Band, and the Throne Room/End Title. One song from The Empire Strikes Back will also make an appearance — that's The Imperial March, because you can't have a Star Wars update without that song — and all of them are scored by John Williams, of course.

(Image credit: Within)

If you want to check out the exact songs in the final workout order, the Supernatural developers have already uploaded the playlist to Spotify. If you haven't given Supernatural a shot yet, it's a free download and you can even sign up for a free trial of the hit VR workout app. It's one of the best Quest 2 games around and will absolutely give you a sweaty, sore workout without ever having to leave home. It normally costs $19.99 per month after the free trial and features new workouts every day.

If that's not enough Star Wars for you, Meta is throwing an epic Star Wars sale that gets you 50% off all Star Wars games available on the Oculus Quest 2. Amazon also has a ton of Star Wars accessories on sale for the big day.