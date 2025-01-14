Heads up! The Meta Quest 3S just got its first major discount of 2025
Plus $75 of free stuff, just for kicks.
If you're ready to dive into the world of VR, I have some great news for you: Meta, Best Buy, and a few other retailers have just dropped the first Meta Quest 3S deal of the New Year, carving a straight $50 off the 256GB headset.
In addition to the good old-fashioned price drop, your purchase will come with a free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and three months of Meta Quest Plus. All things said and done, the promotion offers a value of nearly $125. Considering that the VR headset usually costs $399.99 for the 256GB configuration, that's a significant chunk of change!
Meta's 'cheap' VR headset just got cheaper
Meta Quest 3S 256GB: $399.99 $349.99, plus free copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow and three months of Meta Quest Plus at Best Buy
For a limited time, Best Buy (and some other retailers) are dropping $50 off the Meta Quest 3S 256GB, knocking the price of the midrange headset down to $349.99.
As a bonus, you'll still get to enjoy the other freebies that usually come with a Meta Quest purchase, such as three free months of a Meta Quest Plus subscription and a copy of Batman: Arkham Shadow. This deal won't last long, so I'd act fast if you're interested.
Alternative deals: Amazon - $349.99 | Meta - $349.99
Like I mentioned above, your purchase will come with three free months of Meta Quest Plus (usually $7.99 per month). This subscription service gives you instant access to a huge library of games and apps, plus you'll get a free title curated by Meta every month.
As described in our glowing 4.5/5-star review, the Quest 3S is essentially Meta's attempt at bringing a high-quality VR experience into the mainstream. The headset boasts many of the same great features found in the regular Meta Quest 3 — such as identical Snapdragon processors, mixed reality specs, and 8GB of RAM — just in a more-affordable package.
You also get access to all of the same games, albeit at a slightly lower resolution. Comparing the Quest 3S vs. the Quest 3, you'll notice that the more-affordable headset doesn't come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and the field of view is a bit narrower, but are these small drawbacks enough to justify spending another $150 on a Meta Quest 3? The choice is yours, but if you're looking to try one of the best VR headsets at a reasonable price point, this deal is worth considering.
