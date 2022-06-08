Sony has revamped the PlayStation Plus subscription service, reorganizing things into tiers and doing away with the PlayStation Now branding. Part of that reorganization is providing subscribers of the top two tiers with the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog. The list of every game in PlayStation Plus Premium continues to expand further with game streaming, a selection of classic titles, and even timed trials.

This is a fairly straightforward system, but if you're confused, don't worry, we're here to help. We've broken down the different benefits of each tier, as well as the full list of every game in PlayStation Plus Premium, for those subscribers that want everything. Here's what you need to know.

PlayStation Plus Tiers

(Image credit: PlayStation)

Whether you're converting your PlayStation Plus subscription to a higher tier, or you're a newcomer interested in signing up for the first time, there are a few basic things to know. PlayStation Plus has been reorganized into three tiers: Essential, Extra, and Premium. All three tiers are available regardless of whether you're playing on PS4 or PS5. Here's what you get with each tier:

PlayStation Plus Essential: PlayStation Plus as it existed pre-revamp. Monthly games and online multiplayer, but you don't get access to the new catalogs.

PlayStation Plus as it existed pre-revamp. Monthly games and online multiplayer, but you don't get access to the new catalogs. PlayStation Plus Extra: Everything in the Essential tier, plus access to the new PS4 and PS5 Game Catalog.

Everything in the Essential tier, plus access to the new PS4 and PS5 Game Catalog. PlayStation Plus Premium: Everything in the Extra tier, plus the ability to stream games in the PS4 and PS5 Game Catalog (which includes some of the best PS5 games you can play), the PS3 Original Games (via streaming), the Classic Games Catalog, and Time-Limited Game Trials.

There's also a fourth tier called PlayStation Plus Deluxe. This is a discounted version of Premium that is only offered in regions without game streaming. Naturally, it doesn't include any streaming options, which means Deluxe subscribers cannot access the PS3 Original Games.

While the exact cost of a PlayStation Plus subscription depends on the region you're in, in the U.S, PlayStation Plus Essential is $10 monthly or $60 yearly. PlayStation Plus Extra is $15 monthly or $100 yearly. PlayStation Plus Premium runs for $18 monthly or $120 yearly.

We've listed out the games included in a PlayStation Plus Premium subscription — and in the case of the PS4 and PS5 Game Catalog, in Extra as well — and due to the size of the list, we've broken the games down by category.

Naturally, we'll continue updating this list as games are added or removed over time.