The Red Magic 6 has flagship-tier hardware, and it edges out the Galaxy S21 series in a few areas. What's particularly interesting about the phone is that it is on sale for just $528 right now, $132 off its regular price of $650. This makes the Red Magic 6 the most affordable way to get your hands on a Snapdragon 888-powered phone in the U.S. So if you're looking to upgrade your phone and want a gaming phone that's sold officially in the U.S., the Red Magic 6 is the obvious choice.

There are plenty of standout Prime Day phone deals at themoment, and if you're in the market for a flagship, you're probably considering the Galaxy S21 series. While there's nothing wrong with that, if it's sheer performance you're after, you should take a look at the Red Magic 6.

The Red Magic 6 has incredible hardware in the form of a 165Hz AMOLED screen, Snapdragon 888 with liquid cooling, 5050mAh battery with 66W fast charging, and 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. If you want a phone with the latest hardware and don't want to spend too much money, this is the ideal option.

Red Magic is the gaming-focused sub-brand of Nubia, and its phones have stood out in the past for the value they offered. The Red Magic 6 continues that heritage, offering the latest hardware innovation for half the price of true flagships. Another key differentiator is that the phone is sold officially in the U.S.; there's a distinct lack of gaming phones in the U.S., so if you're looking for a phone with a unique design and stellar hardware, the Red Magic 6 is a great choice.

Let's talk about the hardware. The Red Magic 6 has a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with an insane 165Hz refresh rate, which makes the 120Hz panel on the Galaxy S21 Ultra seem almost mundane. The phone is powered by the same Snapdragon 888 chipset as Samsung's latest flagship, and with liquid cooling, it can handle sustained gaming sessions without throttling.

You'll also find 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage as standard, and there's stereo sound along with a 3.5mm jack. Connectivity includes Sub-6 5G for the U.S., Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and NFC. The 64MP camera at the back takes great photos in its own right; it doesn't outdo the Galaxy S21 Ultra in this area, but it is on par with other $500 phones. As for the battery, there's a 5050mAh battery that lasts over a day even under heavy use. And with 66W wired charging, the phone takes just 40 minutes to fully charge that massive battery.

The software isn't too bad either. The Red Magic 6 doesn't have overt customization, so the interface is similar to pure Android. There are a few gaming-focused features that you'll find out of the box, but other than that, the UI is in line with what's on Android One phones. There are a few bugs, and you miss out on IP68 dust and water resistance as well as wireless charging, but other than that, the Red Magic 6 is a stellar gaming phone, particular for $528.

Red Magic 6 Pro | $152 off at Amazon The Red Magic 6 Pro shares the same fundamentals as the Red Magic 6, but comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Like the standard model, this is the factory unlocked model that's officially available in the U.S. $607 at Amazon