What you need to know
- Samsung has started pushing out a new update for its foldable phones.
- The latest One UI 4 beta update addresses problems encountered in the stable release.
- The update is rolling out in S. Korea and is likely to make it to the U.S. soon.
Not long after the "stable" One UI 4 (Android 12) update was released for Samsung's best foldable phones, it was reportedly pulled due to some instability. Now, Samsung is hoping to address the issues with another beta update.
Samsung announced via its community forum in S. Korea that it's pushing out a new update for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 to address "important issues that occurred after the One UI 4 official firmware was opened." These included problems with the display, such as screen flickering, performance issues, and some users complaining about the phone entering recovery mode after the update.
According to the forum post, these are the problems that should be addressed in the update (per translation):
- Fixed the phenomenon of booting into safe mode or entering recovery mode
- after update - When booting after update, all values changed to 16:9 or 4:3 aspect ratio are changed back to the app default
- Instagram, Link does not open in some apps such as Facebook
- Kiwoom Securities app does not run
Users enrolled in the beta program in South Korea should start seeing the update starting today, although it will likely arrive in other regions soon.
Meanwhile, Samsung isn't the only one facing problems with Android 12. The latest Pixel feature drop addressed many bugs that users have encountered with the latest Pixel smartphones. Meanwhile, OnePlus recently had to pull its OxygenOS 12 update for its latest smartphones because it, too, was pretty messy.
Hopefully, Samsung will be able to iron out any problems with Android 12 before its scheduled rollout to other Galaxy devices, many of which are expected to receive the update in January. That said, we don't know when Samsung will resume the rollout for the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3.
