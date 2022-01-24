Leaker Evan Blass (AKA @evleaks) posted the image on Monday, which apparently reveals the date and time of the event and when we'll get a full look at the successors to Samsung's best Android phones .

According to a newly leaked promotional image, the Galaxy S22 launch may be just around the corner.

If the information is to be believed, the Galaxy S22 launch is launching on February 9, roughly two weeks away at the time of writing. The image also says 15:00, or 3 p.m., although it's unclear what time zone it's referring to.

The date seems to match some previous rumors that we would see Samsung's Galaxy S22 series at an early February launch, with dates fluctuating between February 8 and 9.

No other information can be gleaned from the image, and Samsung has yet to reveal any official specs. However, the company has strongly hinted at the presence of an S Pen with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, something that has been rumored throughout the second half of 2021. The promo image also seems to hint at this, with "The Epic Standard" appearing in a noticeably different font.

The phones are likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset in select markets, while other regions will get the Exynos 2200 with an AMD-powered GPU.

Other rumors suggest that we may be getting less RAM with the Ultra model while prices are set to hike amid the ongoing semiconductor shortage and inflation.

We should learn more at Galaxy Unpacked, but until then, Samsung has already opened reservations for its upcoming flagship smartphone series, which will provide preorder perks like $50 Samsung credit and more.