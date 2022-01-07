Galaxy S22 Ultra could get a memory downgrade that you can live with

All eyes are now on the Samsung Galaxy S22 series following the Galaxy S21 FE debut earlier this week. While there hasn't been a shortage of leaks about the upcoming flagship lineup in recent months, a new leak has revealed some interesting feature upgrade and downgrade for the device.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra could include 8GB of RAM for the base model and max out at 12GB, if a specs sheet posted by Zaryab Khan on Twitter is anything to go by (via WinFuture). Its internal storage capacity may also be limited to 512GB, with the base variant shipping with 128GB.

First Look at Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra / S22 Specs Sheet! 🔥 Introducing SuperClear Lens! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nyEFGrPtAH — Zaryab Khan (@xeetechcare) January 5, 2022

If the internal document is correct, it will be a bit of a bummer for power users who have come to expect the Galaxy S22 Ultra to have the same memory and storage options as Samsung's best Android phones in 2021. The Galaxy S20 Ultra and S21 Ultra, on the other hand, have a minimum of 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 16GB, with their internal storage reaching up to 1TB.

Having said that, an 8GB RAM won't have much of an impact on the phone's performance. By any standard, it is still a flagship feature.

The leaked specs sheet also reveals some details about the phone's camera, battery capacity, and color options. While the memory configuration might disappoint some consumers, it's not all bad news for Samsung's upcoming top-end variant.

According to the leak, the Galaxy S22 Ultra's main camera will boast a new feature dubbed "Super Clear Glass," presumably a branding of Gorilla Glass. It will supposedly minimize reflection and glare in photos, resulting in clearer shots.

The rest of the leaked specs corroborate previous reports that claimed the phone would have a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, two 10MP telephoto cameras, and a 40MP selfie snapper. It's also said to pack a 5,000mAh battery. Unsurprisingly, the leak claims the device will be powered by a 4nm-based Exynos 2200 chipset.

As for the color options, the device may come in phantom white, phantom black, olive green, and burgundy colorways.