Samsung's Galaxy S22 series might be more expensive than we thought

The Galaxy S22 trio is expected to be unveiled at a Galaxy Unpacked event early next month.
  • A new rumor suggests the Galaxy S22 series phones could be more expensive than their predecessors.
  • The vanilla Galaxy S22 is tipped to start from $899.
  • Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra, on the other hand, could start from $1,299.

Samsung surprised everyone last year by launching the Galaxy S21 series at lower prices than their S20 counterparts. If a new rumor is to be believed, Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 series phones may actually be more expensive than the S21 series.

As per tipster @chunvn8888, the Galaxy S22 will start from $899 in the U.S. The Galaxy S22+ is said to start from $1,099, while the S22 Ultra could cost $1,299. If the information pans out, all three Galaxy S22 series phones will cost $100 more than their predecessors.

While this is the first time that we're hearing of an increase in prices over the Galaxy S21 series, the information doesn't come as a surprise. Recent rumors suggest the vanilla Galaxy S22 will come with a premium glass back panel, just like the best Samsung phones.

The tipster has also shed on the possible pricing of the Galaxy Tab S8 series tablets. The flagship tablet lineup could start at $850 for the vanilla Galaxy Tab S8 and go up to $1,100 for the Tab S8 Ultra.

A report published by Digital Daily earlier this week claimed that Samsung plans to announce the Galaxy S22 series at an Unpacked event on February 8. Pre-orders for the phones will apparently go live on February 9, while sales are said to be slated to start on February 24 in most markets.

