Galaxy S21 Ultra could be Samsung's first S series phone with S Pen support

Earlier this year, a rumor claimed that one of the three Galaxy S21 phones launching next year would come with an S Pen. Now, reliable Samsung leaker Ice Universe has "confirmed" that the Galaxy S21 Ultra supports S Pen.

Yes, I can 100% confirm that S21 Ultra supports S Pen — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 12, 2020

While the leaker hasn't revealed any details, his tweets suggest the Galaxy S21 Ultra won't actually ship with an S Pen in the box. Instead, those who need the S Pen may have to buy one from Samsung. It also appears unlikely that the phone will have an S Pen slot like Samsung's Galaxy Note series phones.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a digitizer below its display, allowing it to support the S Pen. Since the S Pen is unlikely to be shipped along with the phone, it is possible that the phone will support the same low-latency S Pen that made its debut with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra earlier this year.

The Galaxy S21 series will be unveiled at an Unpacked event in mid-January next year. As revealed by leaked CAD-based renders of the three phones, the Galaxy S21 series will have a redesigned camera module on the back, which will differentiate them from the company's current best Android phones. Under the hood, all three phones are expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 875 chipset in the U.S. The international variants, on the other hand, are expected to feature Samsung's Exynos 2100.