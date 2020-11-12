Galaxy S21 Ultra could be Samsung's first S series phone with S Pen support

What you need to know
- According to a new rumor, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have S Pen "support."
- Unlike the Galaxy Note series phones, however, it may not come bundled with an S Pen in the box.
- It might not even have a dedicated slot for an S Pen.
Earlier this year, a rumor claimed that one of the three Galaxy S21 phones launching next year would come with an S Pen. Now, reliable Samsung leaker Ice Universe has "confirmed" that the Galaxy S21 Ultra supports S Pen.
While the leaker hasn't revealed any details, his tweets suggest the Galaxy S21 Ultra won't actually ship with an S Pen in the box. Instead, those who need the S Pen may have to buy one from Samsung. It also appears unlikely that the phone will have an S Pen slot like Samsung's Galaxy Note series phones.
The Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a digitizer below its display, allowing it to support the S Pen. Since the S Pen is unlikely to be shipped along with the phone, it is possible that the phone will support the same low-latency S Pen that made its debut with the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra earlier this year.
The Galaxy S21 series will be unveiled at an Unpacked event in mid-January next year. As revealed by leaked CAD-based renders of the three phones, the Galaxy S21 series will have a redesigned camera module on the back, which will differentiate them from the company's current best Android phones. Under the hood, all three phones are expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 875 chipset in the U.S. The international variants, on the other hand, are expected to feature Samsung's Exynos 2100.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Samsung's new Exynos 1080 is its most powerful chipset yet
The Exynos 1080 is Samsung's first Exynos chipset, aimed at premium mid-range devices. Samsung says the chipset offers up to 2x jump in CPU performance and up to 2.3x higher graphics performance compared to its predecessor.
Review: iPhone 12 is a great phone even if you're in the Google ecosystem
The iPhone 12 has huge upgrades under the hood, with the 5nm A14 Bionic setting a new standard for performance. But there's no charger in the box, and the boxy design doesn't feel quite premium in 2020. Here's how the iPhone 12 holds up to its Android rivals.
Google Photos is now the best reason to buy a Pixel phone
Next June, unlimited space in Google Photos goes away — unless you're using a Pixel. This is the best reason to buy a reason to buy the Pixel 5.
Protect your Galaxy Note 10+ with these great cases
The Galaxy Note 10+ is a whole lot of power and premium design in your hand, and while you may want to show off its beautiful gradient back to the world, this phone needs a case. Get a good one to protect your Note 10+.