T-Mobile's wild deals include a free Galaxy S21 and $200 in Samsung credits

The Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones aren't even available yet and T-Mobile is already going all-in on the deals. For users pre-ordering one of the new Samsung flagships, T-Mobile is offering up to $800 off if you trade in an eligible device! That means you'll be getting the Galaxy S21 for free!

Customers can pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy S21 5G today and get it free with eligible trade in. Experience the newest Galaxy phone on the 5G leader in coverage. — T-Mobile (@TMobile) January 14, 2021

Of course, there are some caveats. Fortunately, this deal doesn't require you to add a new line, but the amount of trade-in credit you get depends on the device, with the following smartphones making you eligible for the full $800:

Apple : iPhone 11 series, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS series

: iPhone 11 series, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS series Samsung : Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy Note10 series, Galaxy S9 series, Galaxy Note9 series

: Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy Note10 series, Galaxy S9 series, Galaxy Note9 series Google : Pixel 4a series, Pixel 4 series

: Pixel 4a series, Pixel 4 series OnePlus : 8 5G, 8T+, 7T Pro

: 8 5G, 8T+, 7T Pro LG: V60, Velvet, Wing

Other smartphones, such as the iPhone 8, Galaxy S8, LG V50, and OnePlus 7 Pro will snag you up to $400 off, which isn't bad. And if you've got an iPhone 7, Galaxy S7 or S6, Pixel 2, OnePlus 6, or LG V40, any one of those will get you up to $200 off.

The device has to be in good condition for it to count towards the credit, and once traded in, the value of the device is applied as a one-time bill credit and deducted from the total offer amount, which is then applied over 24 months to reduce the price of the Galaxy S21.