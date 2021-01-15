T-Mobile's wild deals include a free Galaxy S21 and $200 in Samsung credits

What you need to know
- T-Mobile customers can get $800 off a new Galaxy S21 when trading in an eligible smartphone.
- Customers can also get $200 in Samsung credits when purchasing one of the new smartphones.
- The Galaxy S21 smartphones are currently available for pre-order, and officially release on January 29th.
The Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphones aren't even available yet and T-Mobile is already going all-in on the deals. For users pre-ordering one of the new Samsung flagships, T-Mobile is offering up to $800 off if you trade in an eligible device! That means you'll be getting the Galaxy S21 for free!
Of course, there are some caveats. Fortunately, this deal doesn't require you to add a new line, but the amount of trade-in credit you get depends on the device, with the following smartphones making you eligible for the full $800:
- Apple: iPhone 11 series, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS series
- Samsung: Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy S20 FE, Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy Note10 series, Galaxy S9 series, Galaxy Note9 series
- Google: Pixel 4a series, Pixel 4 series
- OnePlus: 8 5G, 8T+, 7T Pro
- LG: V60, Velvet, Wing
Other smartphones, such as the iPhone 8, Galaxy S8, LG V50, and OnePlus 7 Pro will snag you up to $400 off, which isn't bad. And if you've got an iPhone 7, Galaxy S7 or S6, Pixel 2, OnePlus 6, or LG V40, any one of those will get you up to $200 off.
The device has to be in good condition for it to count towards the credit, and once traded in, the value of the device is applied as a one-time bill credit and deducted from the total offer amount, which is then applied over 24 months to reduce the price of the Galaxy S21.
In addition, T-Mobile is also offering up to a $200 Samsung credit when you pre-order a Galaxy S21 Ultra! The Galaxy S21+ will score you $150 in Samsung credits, and you'll get $100 for the base model. With that, you can head over to Samsung's website and potentially snag yourself the new Galaxy Buds Pro!
And if you're still on the fence about them, check out Daniel Bader's Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro review and find out why these are easily some of the best wireless earbuds. And of course, Samsung is throwing in a free Galaxy SmartTag when you pre-order any of the Galaxy S21 smartphones, which is just the icing on a very sweet cake!
Head over to T-Mobile to see if your device is eligible for these awesome Samsung trade-in offers.
The new standard
Samsung Galaxy S21
Look no futher.
The Galaxy S21 is Samsung's latest 5G smartphone. With the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, a large AMOLED 120Hz display, triple-camera system, there's almost nothing you can't do with this smartphone.
