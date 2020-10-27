What you need to know
- It looks like Samsung is considering removing the charger and earphones from the Galaxy S21's retail packaging.
- Samsung doesn't seem to have made a decision yet, but it is possible that the Galaxy S21 box may contain just the box and a USB-C cable.
- The Galaxy S21 is set for an official unveil in January.
Apple introduced the iPhone 12 series earlier this month, and in a controversial move, the company ditched the charger and earphones from the retail packaging. The iPhone 12 box contains just the phone and a Lightning cable, with Apple stating that it removed the charger for environmental reasons.
Removing the charger leads to a significantly slimmer design for the retail box, and Apple used this as the excuse for culling the charger from the packaging. The decision provoked Android manufacturers to make ill-advised social media posts, like the one from Samsung Caribbean below that highlights the fact that Galaxy phones include a charger in the box:
Well, that may not be the case for much longer. As spotted by SamMobile, Samsung is said to be getting rid of the charger and earphones with the Galaxy S21. This isn't the first time we've heard of this either; it was revealed back in July that Samsung was considering removing the charger from its flagships.
Samsung already doesn't offer earphones in the box anymore, with customers in the U.S. picking up the Galaxy Note 20 having to request Samsung if they want the AKG earbuds that used to be bundled with the manufacturer's flagship. For what it's worth, it doesn't look like Samsung has finalized the move yet, so there's still a chance that the Galaxy S21 could feature a charger in the box.
Even if Samsung doesn't manage to do so, there's a strong possibility that at least one Android manufacturer will launch a flagship in 2021 without including the charger in the box.
