In fact, when you look at the spec sheet, you'd be hard-pressed to find too many substantial differences between the Galaxy S20 FE and the Galaxy S21, despite the $100 price difference in this year's Prime Day sales. That Galaxy S21 Prime Day deal is certainly tempting, but if you don't absolutely need the latest processor, you're better off saving the money and picking up the Galaxy S20 FE instead. It's called Fan Edition for a reason, after all!

The Galaxy S21 might be Samsung's latest phone, but thanks to this Prime Day deal, you can safely skip this year's flagships in favor of the best premium value flagship Samsung has ever produced. Other Prime Day smartphone deals might feature steeper discounts, but this is still the best value Prime Day smartphone deal we've yet seen.

The Galaxy S20 FE sheds the price without shedding the specs. It was a surprising release from Samsung that made everyone reconsider what a premium flagship phone really was. Top-tier specs, world-class cameras, a 120Hz display, no bezels, and no real compromises in sight, the Galaxy S20 FE is all you really need.

Now, you might be wondering what makes this deal worth $150 more than the OnePlus 8 Prime Day Deal. Good question! While it's hard to argue that $150 is an awful lot to pay for something that sports similar specs on paper, consider these reasons for choosing the Galaxy S20 FE instead.

First off, that $350 sale is only available on OnePlus's own website. While there's certainly nothing wrong with ordering from OnePlus itself, you'll be foregoing that ultra-fast Prime shipping speed that Amazon is so well known for. Secondly, the Galaxy S20 FE gives you a 120Hz display, compared with the 90Hz display on the OnePlus 8. That's a pretty substantial increase in overall smoothness and will make the phone feel even faster than you'd already expect a flagship to be.

Then, of course, there are the cameras. Like this year's Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S20 FE offers 30x Space Zoom — a feature that goes well beyond silly marketing names and actually makes a palpable difference when capturing anything further than a few feet away. If you're a parent, that could mean the difference between getting a blurry or a crisp shot of your kids as they head back to those after-school recitals.

Additionally, Samsung has promised four years of major software updates for its phones, meaning there are still three years worth of big updates left in the phone's life. With Android 12 right around the corner and OnePlus recent track record of falling short of expectations for updates, this could make or break your experience over the next several years.