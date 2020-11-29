The Galaxy S20 FE offers incredible value, offering flagship-tier specs and performance at a much lower price. With it, you get three versatile cameras, a great 120Hz display, and all-day battery life.

The Galaxy S20 FE is already a steal at its usual $700, but during Cyber Monday , you can knock an additional 22% off and get an even better deal.

It isn't often that our list of best Android phones is topped with an option that costs considerably less than the competition, but this has been a very strange year, and the Galaxy S20 FE is simply an unbeatable value that gives most consumers everything they could need in a phone — and then some. Even if you're coming from another ultra-premium, four-figure phone, you'll likely be blown away at the S20 FE's value proposition.

What makes the S20 FE such a phenomenal deal? For one, it costs around half as much as the closest match in Samsung's lineup, the Galaxy S20+, and features the same Snapdragon 865 processor and even the same primary camera. In fact, about the only major differences are the FE's plastic back and the flat display — both of which can actually be viewed as upgrades in terms of durability and accidental touch rejection.

Along with that, the S20 FE doesn't make the concessions you often see in the "affordable flagship" space; despite its lower price, it still features IP68 water and dust resistance, along with bilateral wireless charging. That means you can wirelessly charge the phone at up to 15W and even use the S20 FE as a wireless charger to top up other devices like true wireless earbuds at up to 4.5W — an incredibly useful feature when you don't have a spare USB cable handy.

One of the more fun aspects of the Galaxy S20 FE is its wide selection of available colors. You can get it in various shades of red, blue, lavender, white, orange, and green, and every color comes in a matte finish that looks fantastic and hides fingerprints.

From a camera perspective, the S20 FE combines the S20+'s main sensor with a 0.5X ultra-wide camera and a 3X telephoto, which can be pushed all the way up to 30X using Samsung's Hybrid Optic Zoom technology. In our recent camera comparison, the FE outperformed the S20 Ultra in many cases (a phone that typically costs more than twice as much), and even stood toe-to-toe against the Pixel 5.

At 22% off, the Galaxy S20 FE is an absolute steal during Cyber Monday — but if that's not your speed, there are plenty of other options to choose from.