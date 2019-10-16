The folks over at GalaxyClub spotted an alleged Galaxy S11 + variant with a placeholder SM-G416U model number on the HTML 5 benchmark database. While the listing doesn't include a lot of information, it does suggest that the upcoming Samsung flagship will use a taller 20:9 aspect ratio.

A report published by The Elec last month claimed the Samsung Galaxy S11 will come equipped with a 5x optical zoom camera. Now, a leaked benchmark listing has surfaced online, suggesting the Galaxy S11 series will have taller screens than the company's current flagship phones.

Unlike most other Android flagship smartphones released this year, Samsung's 2019 flagship smartphones feature a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is possible that the move to a taller aspect ratio would mean the Galaxy S11+ will be narrower than the Galaxy S10+ and also have slimmer bezels.

While Samsung hasn't released a flagship phone with a 20:9 display yet, it has already launched four phones with the same aspect ratio. The company's mid-range Galaxy A70, Galaxy A70s, Galaxy A90 5G, and Galaxy A80 all feature 20:9 displays.

Along with the screen's aspect ratio, the benchmark listing also reveals the device is currently being tested on Android 10. This is hardly a surprise, however, as the entire Galaxy S11 lineup is expected to ship with Android 10 right out of the box. Similar to the Galaxy S10 series, Samsung may even introduce a minor refresh of its One UI skin with the Galaxy S11 series.

