The Galaxy S10, on paper anyway, is without a doubt the finest smartphone Samsung has ever built. And I don't say that lightly; Apple may have outstanding chipsets and Google may have "pure" software, but when considering the total package, a Pixel or iPhone doesn't offer nearly as much as Samsung does with the S10. An amazing display that's expertly tuned by the company that does mobile displays best, an in-screen ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and facial/iris recognition, 5G options, Wi-Fi 6, and the list goes on. We've never seen so many features packed into one phone before.

I thought complaining about the death of the headphone jack was out of my system but it's still really easy to do.

The Galaxy S10 also has one feature that we've heard over and over is dead: a 3.5mm headphone jack. We've heard that it takes too much room inside the body of the phone. We've heard that it just isn't as good as wireless options. We've heard that the tech is old and outdated. And we've heard that it cuts into the profit margin too much. Yet here it is in all its shining glory, ready for you to mate your favorite set of headphones with the phone that has everything.

Whoever said a phone with a 3.5 mm jack had to be thick and bulky was wrong.

I thought I was done ranting about the death of the lowly headphone jack. I, like others, got it out of my system well over a year ago once we "knew" that even Samsung would ditch the circular perfection that is a simple 3.5 mm audio jack plug for reasons listed above. There was no way the S10 would launch as a thick brick of a phone that was big enough to fit a 3.5mm jack into and if you valued your headphones more than you did your smartphone (guilty) you were going to have to swing into the niche market and use something like LG's V series.

All of it was wrong. So wrong. So deliciously wrong.