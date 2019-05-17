Verizon may have been the first to launch 5G, but Sprint is right on its tail with a big phone launch of its own.

This week, Verizon launched the Galaxy S10 5G, which is an upgraded version of the regular Galaxy S10+ with a few extra features. It's available to everyone at the carrier, but 5G service only works in parts of Chicago and Minneapolis right now, though it's rolling out to other cities in the coming weeks and months. The S10 5G is available starting at $54/month, or $1300 outright, for the variant with 256GB of storage. There's also a 512GB variant for an extra $4 per month, or $100.

Verizon's 5G service relies on ultra wideband frequencies, which travel very short distances but can carry huge amounts of data. That's why its service, while incredibly fast, is only available in a handful of areas throughout the cities they're launched, since they need considerable infrastructure.