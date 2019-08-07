The Galaxy Note 10 may not be marketed as a "gaming phone" like the ASUS ROG phone series, but it certainly has the hardware for it. Amid features like the Snapdragon 855 chip and special vapor channel to dissipate the heat is Samsung's special Game Launcher; a piece of software designed to get your phone ready for the most demanding mobile games.

Game Launcher can optimize the system by shutting down non-essential apps and processes while ramping up the processor to push your favorite gaming titles to their limit and it works great. So great that Samsung has doubled down with Game Launcher for the Note 10 and has also included a treat for your inner gamer — onboard Discord chat.

Discord is a social space originally built for gamers to talk about games and a place to chat with each other while gaming and has over 14 million daily active users. You'll be able to chat with any of them while you get your game on with the Galaxy Note 10.