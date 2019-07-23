A new Galaxy Note 10 leak has surfaced online, shedding light on the display resolution and battery capacities of the two models. Additionally, the leak details some of the key improvements that Samsung has made to the S Pen this year.

If this new leak is to be believed, the Galaxy Note 10 will have a 6.3-inch Full HD+ resolution display, a downgrade compared to the Quad HD+ resolution offered by the Galaxy Note 9. In addition to a lower display resolution, the Galaxy Note 10 will also be less impressive than its predecessor in terms of battery capacity. It will apparently pack a 3,500mAh battery, which certainly sounds disappointing.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Note 10+ is said to offer a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ resolution display with an impressive 4,300mAh cell. Thanks to the massive battery, the Galaxy Note 10+ will weigh in at a hefty 198 g (6.98 oz). The Galaxy Note 10+ will be available in multiple storage variants starting at 256GB but all of them will have 12GB of RAM.

The new S Pen for the Galaxy Note 10 series will include support for touchless gestures, allowing users to swipe through images in the Gallery. Another new S Pen feature that Samsung will apparently introduce this year will be a sound effect similar to a highlight marker when taking notes. The report further confirms that the Galaxy Note 10 series will be ditching the Bixby button. Instead, the Bixby functionality will be accessible using the power button.

When it comes to camera features, the new leak claims both the Note 10 phones will offer a Night Mode feature for the front-facing camera, which means you will be able to capture stunning selfies even in low-light. They will include a zoom audio feature as well, giving users the option to focus on exactly what they want to hear by zooming into that particular area.

