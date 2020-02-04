If you're planning on preordering a Galaxy S20+ or S20 Ultra, Samsung will give you a pair of Galaxy Buds+ for free. However, if the latest specs sheet leaked by the venerable Evan Blass is to be believed, they may not be all that big of an upgrade over last year's Galaxy Buds.

The leaked spec sheet largely confirms previous rumors about the upcoming refresh from Samsung. It also includes a helpful comparison to the Galaxy Buds. Based on the above, it seems the only real changes between the two relate to the battery and the mic setup.

The Buds+ feature an 85mAh battery inside the earbuds themselves, plus an additional 270mAh in the case, compared to the Buds' combo of 58mAh and 252mAh, respectively. The larger cells are probably also why the Buds+ are slightly heavier, coming in at 6.3g to the Buds' 5.6g.