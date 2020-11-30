Cyber Monday is bringing tech, home appliances, toys, and more down to all-new low prices, meaning now's the time to start shopping Cyber Monday deals if you don't want to miss out on some of the best savings of the year — like this sale on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus at Amazon. These true wireless earbuds are currently discounted by $50, bringing their price down to just $99.99 in your choice of Black, Red, White, or Cloud Blue while supplies last.

You can read more about the Galaxy Buds+ in our review that gave them 4.5 stars out of 5. Daniel Bader said, "The Galaxy Buds Plus are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Samsung has made improvements across the board, from sound quality to call quality to battery life — especially battery life — without losing any of the features people loved from the originals."

You'll get up to 11 hours of battery life per earbud, and the included case also doubles as a wireless charger so you can extract another 11 hours there before you ever have to connect the case to a USB-C or wireless charger. The Buds+ have premium sound tuned by AKG and an optimized driver for substantial bass. You'll sound great when you're on a call thanks to noise-cancelling mics, too.

With Ambient Aware2, which is only available on Android, you'll be able to control how much of the surrounding noise you let it. Sometimes, like on an airplane, you just want to block out all the noise (which these buds achieve via passive noise-isolation, rather than active noise-cancellation). Other times, like when walking down the street, it might be helpful to hear speeding cars nearby. You can easily switch to ambient mode, too, when you think someone is calling out to you or you suddenly need to hear what's going on.

One nifty feature the Galaxy Buds+ have over the previous-gen is Spotify integration. This means that you can assign a specific playlist to a tap gesture directly on your earbuds. It's a nice feature to have, especially if you're a heavy Spotify user. Just know that this feature also only works on Android. The earbuds themselves work with both iOS and Android devices, though some features, such as the Spotify integration, are platform-specific. You can connect via Bluetooth to pretty much anything. On iOS, you'll get access to voice commands through Siri rather than Google Assistant on Android.