Make sense of your health Fitbit Sense Stay connected at all times Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 When you're looking for a smartwatch that will help you stay on top of your health, you can't do much better than the Fitbit Sense. You'll have advanced heart rate technology, a handful of important sensors, stellar battery life, and a free Fitbit Premium trial. $330 at Amazon Pros Onboard GPS

ECG, EDA, skin temperature sensors

Active Zone Minutes feature

Advanced heart rate technology

6-day battery life Cons LTE connectivity is not an option

Previous Fitbit bands aren't usable The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a nice improvement from its predecessor. Users will have onboard GPS, optional LTE connectivity, seamless smartphone notifications, mobile payments, and some new health/fitness features to keep you connected on every level. From $400 at Amazon Pros Onboard GPS

Optional LTE connectivity

Military-grade durability

Two size options

New health/fitness features Cons More expensive

Battery life could be better

Fitbit Sense vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Common interests with different approaches

It's not always a walk in the park to choose between two industry leaders such as the Fitbit Sense and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. After all, the smartwatch competition is especially fierce these days. No matter what type of look or features you're searching for, you'll be able to find a wearable that fulfills your wish list.

These two devices have some common interests, but they take different approaches in key areas. If detailed tracking for health and fitness is your main priority, the Fitbit Sense will likely win your vote. On the other hand, if you're looking for a watch with LTE connectivity that can help you stay in touch all the time, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 might be more up your alley.

You won't find a more advanced health smartwatch than the Fitbit Sense

The Fitbit Sense might look familiar, and that's because it is almost a mirror image of the Versa watches. You'll have the Fitbit signature squircle design plus some important upgrades that enhance the look and feel of this device. For one, the case on this smartwatch is made of aerospace-grade aluminum and stainless steel. The design is also different from The Versa models because it has a biosensor core that gives off that polished, high-tech appearance. There is only one size and case option for the Fitbit Sense.

While it looks like other models the company offers, this model uses the new infinity bands. Fitbit states that this improved design will provide users with superior comfort and flexibility. It has a quick-release attachment system that is easy to use. It's no longer a giant headache when you go to switch out your bands. It's worth mentioning that any previous Versa bands you might own won't work with this new band system.

Fitbit Sense Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) Display 1.58" AMOLED 1.2-inch AMOLED Dimensions 40 x 40 x 12mm 41 x 42.5 x 11.3mm Sensors ECG, EDA, skin temperature, optical heart rate sensor, SpO2, gyroscope, 3-axis accelerometer, altimeter, ambient light sensor HRM, ECG, SpO2, accelerometer, gyroscope, barometer, ambient light sensor Connectivity Bluetooth, Wi-Fi b/g/n Optional LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi b/g/n Water resistance 5ATM 5ATM Battery life 6+ days 2-3 days Optional LTE ❌ ✔️ Onboard GPS ✔️ ✔️ ECG ✔️ ✔️ EDA ✔️ ❌ Skin temperature ✔️ ❌ NFC payments ✔️ ✔️ Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant ✔️ ❌ Mic/speaker ✔️ ✔️

The Fitbit Sense has a lot of sensors, which will be a major selling point for health fanatics. For example, the skin temperature sensor can detect changes that may indicate illness, a fever, or new menstrual phase. It also has an electrocardiogram (ECG) sensor, which will analysze your heart rhythm and detect signs of atrial fibrillation (AFib). You'll need to hold your fingers on the corners of the watch, stay still for 30 seconds, and you'll receive a reading. The result can be easily downloaded and shared with your physician.

Another brand-new addition is the electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor, which is designed to measure your electrodermal activity responses. All you have to do is place your palm over the face of the watch and it'll detect small electrical changes in your skin's sweat level. This feature can help you better understand how your body reacts to stress.

The new Active Zone Minutes feature on the Fitbit Sense helps you reach your personalized target heart rate zones.

Fitbit has rolled out the advanced PurePulse 2.0 technology, which is designed to provide improved heart-rate monitoring on the Fitbit Sense. The new Active Zone Minutes feature on the Fitbit Sense helps you reach your personalized target heart rate zones. You'll also earn — you guessed it — Active Zone Minutes for time spent in the fat burn, cardio, or peak heart-rate zones. The Fitbit Sense personalizes your heart-rate zones based on your age and overall fitness level.

All of the usual Fitbit features are still available, which include 24/7 heart-rate monitoring, more than 20 goal-based exercise modes, over six days of battery life, 5 ATM water resistance, activity/sleep tracking, female health-tracking, Fitbit Pay, and Amazon-Alexa plus Google Assistant. You get a built-in microphone and speaker on this watch, which means you can hear voice assistant responses and make Bluetooth calls.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is the best at keeping you connected

The first thing that will catch your eye about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is the stunning design, which is similar to the original model with some new touches. It comes in two size options: 41 and 45mm. The case is slightly slimmer than before which is a much-needed change. The more expensive 45mm variant comes in stainless steel or titanium while the 41mm is only available in stainless steel. There are also three different colors to pick from, including Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Bronze. The battery only lasts about 2 to 3 days, which could be better. Fortunately, the latest update is supposed to help with that.

As you might recall, the original Galaxy Watch wasn't exactly geared toward those looking for a solid fitness wearable. It was more of a fashionable timepiece with some useful smartwatch features to round things out. However, Samsung has made a good effort to stay relevant in the fitness world with this upgrade. It's by no means a full-blow fitness smartwatch, but it has its moments.

The new features on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 include VO2 max, SpO2 monitoring, Running Analysis, and improved sleep tracking.

The new features on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 include Running Analysis, VO2 max, SpO2 monitoring, and improved sleep tracking. It's also equipped with an electrocardiogram (ECG) feature, which can detect an irregular heartbeat that may indicate a more serious health condition. You'll also enjoy new built-in run coaching and recovery tools. Users will have access to a library of home workout videos on the Samsung Health app as well. You can cast to your television and follow along while viewing your stats in real-time.

A feature that's becoming more and more prevalent on smartwatches — fall detection — is also present on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Whenever you're engaged in dynamic motion, the device can detect a potential fall. As long there's a network connection, the Galaxy Watch 3 will be able to notify your chosen emergency contact of the incident and share your precise location.

Fitbit Sense vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Which should you buy?

While these two wearables don't offer identical experiences, there are some similarities. Both of them provide onboard GPS, heart-rate monitoring, activity/sleep tracking, smartphone notifications, and mobile payments. Those who want to take their health tracking to the next level will want to choose the Fitbit Sense. It has more sensors and will provide you with more insightful data that gives you a better look at your overall health. It'll be released on Sept. 25 and is available for pre-order now.

If the extra sensors aren't all that important to you and you're more interested in a smartwatch that provides a fully connected experience, you'll be in better hands with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. One of the main differences is the optional LTE connectivity, which allows you to leave your phone behind and still remain connected. You'll also be able to choose the case size and material that you prefer. It's the more expensive option, but users who value this type of experience might not mind spending more for it.

