Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 bands
As you start shopping for the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 band, you'll see there's a wide variety of options available. Whether you own the 45mm or 41mm model, you'll need either a 22mm or 20mm band, respectively. Be sure to choose one that will match your style and provide maximum comfort. We've gathered some of our favorite options for your consideration!
- Extreme comfort: Barton Elite Silicone Watch Band
- Best of both worlds: BEAFIRY Canvas Nylon Watch Band
- Classic look: Fullmosa Burnished Leather Watch Band
- Durable luxury: Spigen Modern Fit Watch Band
- Lightweight breathability: Lwsengme Silicone Watch Band
- Stay sleek: Koreda Stainless Steel Mesh Loop Band
- Soft, yet sturdy: Fintie Soft Woven Nylon Band
- Double duty: Olytop Nylon Sport Wristband
- Keep your options open: Koreda Stainless Steel Metal + Mesh Loop Band
- Always prepared: Easuny Silicone Band (3-pack)
- Get creative: TOOLAIK Floral Silicone Band
- Stretch it out: UHKZ Nylon Elastic Watch Band
Extreme comfort: Barton Elite Silicone Watch BandStaff Pick
A band made of silicone material is a great choice for active individuals, like this option from Barton. It comes in both 20 and 22mm band sizes. You'll enjoy over 15 different color choices as well. The premium textured top, stainless steel buckle, has a proprietary locking feature that ensures your band remains in place all day long.
Best of both worlds: BEAFIRY Canvas Nylon Watch Band
Another option to consider is this BEAFIRY canvas nylon watchband. It's affordable while still being made of premium cotton canvas durable, breathable, and comfortable. It's cozy enough to handle your workouts yet stylish enough to wear for a night on the town.
Classic look: Fullmosa Burnished Leather Watch Band
If you're going for a classic look, you can't beat this leather band from Fullmosa. You'll find that the burnished leather surface preserves the original texture despite excessive wear. Additionally, the scrub calfskin lining keeps your band sturdy and comfortable enough for all-day wear. This option is more about style, so it may not be the best pick for workouts.
Durable luxury: Spigen Modern Fit Watch Band
Another fashionable choice is this Spigen Modern Fit watch band. It's made of lightweight yet durable stainless steel, so it's the perfect combination of durability and luxury. You'll appreciate the easy-to-use clasp closure that keeps your watch in place. This is the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 band for fashion lovers.
Lightweight breathability: Lwsengme Silicone Watch Band
Let your wrist breathe freely with this unique air hole design from Lwsengme. You'll be able to select the two-tone color that best suits your style. You can enjoy your share of high-intensity workouts at the gym or spend hours exploring the great outdoors, thanks to the lightweight, breathable nature of this silicone watch band.
Stay sleek: Koreda Stainless Steel Mesh Loop Band
If you like the idea of a stainless steel band, but you want something slightly less bulky, this slim option from Koreda will do the trick. It's made of durable, woven stainless steel mesh that is easily adjustable to achieve a comfortable, secure fit. Choose from an array of color options, including silver, black, pink gold, and rose gold.
Soft, yet sturdy: Fintie Soft Woven Nylon Band
When you're seeking a band that's sturdy enough to accompany your workouts but soft enough to be comfortable for several hours of wear, look no further than the Fintie soft woven nylon bands. The premium quality nylon materials are designed to prevent the thread from loosening. Choose the color or pattern that matches your style.
Double duty: Olytop Nylon Sport Wristband
Double the bands, double the duty. This two-pack from Olytop consists of bands that are made of woven nylon with leather. They're extremely tough, thanks to the waterproof material that's built to last. Rock these bands when you're doing reps or when you're headed to a fancy dinner. There are a few different color combos to choose from, too.
Keep your options open: Koreda Stainless Steel Metal + Mesh Loop Band
If you like having options, you might appreciate this two-pack from Koreda. These are the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 bands for those who appreciate variety. You get a stainless steel metal band and a mesh loop band. They're made of durable materials that will never let you down. This two-pack is available in a few different colors.
Always prepared: Easuny Silicone Band (3-pack)
When you're looking to buy a set of bands so that you're always prepared, you can't go wrong with this 3-pack of silicone bands from Easuny. There are five different color combos to choose from. Each band is made of premium silicone material that's waterproof and soft on your skin, so you'll always be comfortable.
Get creative: TOOLAIK Floral Silicone Band
Perhaps you want to get creative with your Galaxy Watch 3 band. If you want to stand out from the crowd, these unique TOOLAIK bands might be just what you need. They're made of premium silicone material that's flexible and comfortable. Choose from several fun designs such as floral, tie-dye, marble, and more.
Stretch it out: UHKZ Nylon Elastic Watch Band
If you're not too fond of traditional watch buckles, you may want to consider a pin-and-tuck design. These bands from UHKZ are stretchy and comfy, thanks to the breathable nylon and elastic material. It's durable and easy to clean, too. You'll appreciate that this band can accommodate wrist sizes from 4.5 to 9.5 inches.
Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 bands: Time to choose
If you're familiar with all the health and fitness perks on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, you know it's one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy. However, when you're a dedicated fitness enthusiast, you'll likely be shopping for a comfortable band that's ideal for exercise but also looks good enough for daily wear.
If you want the best of both worlds, we highly recommend the Barton Elite Silicone Watch Band. It's a great choice for those who regularly use their fitness smartwatch to track workouts and other metrics. It also comes in more than 15 vibrant color options so that you can match your band to your outfit. These are easily some of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 bands you can buy.
On the other hand, if you want to achieve a traditional yet modern look, you might be better off with the Spigen Modern Fit Watch Band. You'll have the perfect blend of durability and luxury with this stunning band. It's also available in both 20 and 22mm band sizes. The color options include silver, rose gold, and black.
As you can see, there are tons of options to pick from. Not to mention that these are just a few of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 bands on the market right now. There's plenty more where that came from! So whether you want to glam up your watch or you'd prefer a fitness-friendly option that will be kind to your skin, you'll be able to find what you need.
