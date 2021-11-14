Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 bands Android Central 2021

As you start shopping for the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 band, you'll see there's a wide variety of options available. Whether you own the 45mm or 41mm model, you'll need either a 22mm or 20mm band, respectively. Be sure to choose one that will match your style and provide maximum comfort. We've gathered some of our favorite options for your consideration!

Best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 bands: Time to choose

If you're familiar with all the health and fitness perks on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, you know it's one of the best Android smartwatches you can buy. However, when you're a dedicated fitness enthusiast, you'll likely be shopping for a comfortable band that's ideal for exercise but also looks good enough for daily wear.

If you want the best of both worlds, we highly recommend the Barton Elite Silicone Watch Band. It's a great choice for those who regularly use their fitness smartwatch to track workouts and other metrics. It also comes in more than 15 vibrant color options so that you can match your band to your outfit. These are easily some of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 bands you can buy.

On the other hand, if you want to achieve a traditional yet modern look, you might be better off with the Spigen Modern Fit Watch Band. You'll have the perfect blend of durability and luxury with this stunning band. It's also available in both 20 and 22mm band sizes. The color options include silver, rose gold, and black.

As you can see, there are tons of options to pick from. Not to mention that these are just a few of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 bands on the market right now. There's plenty more where that came from! So whether you want to glam up your watch or you'd prefer a fitness-friendly option that will be kind to your skin, you'll be able to find what you need.