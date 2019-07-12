A report published by SamMobile last week had shed some light on the successor to the current Galaxy Watch Active, claiming that the upcoming wearable will include ECG monitoring and fall detection features. The very first official render of the Galaxy Watch Active 2 has now leaked online, courtesy of the folks over at Android Headlines.

The official render of the upcoming Samsung wearable shows that it will not look vastly different from the Galaxy Watch Active, which was launched only five months ago. One of the few design elements that will differentiate the Galaxy Watch Active 2 from its predecessor is a red ring around the power button. Aside from the red ring, the render seems to suggest the wearable will be available with leather band options right from day one. Rumors claim the smartwatch will be available in Black, Gold, and Silver color options with leather as well as silicone straps.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung is expected to add two major health-related features to the Galaxy Watch Active 2: ECG and fall detection. Thanks to the ECG feature, the watch will be able to detect irregular heartbeat, just like the Apple Watch Series 4. Fall detection, on the other hand, will allow the Galaxy Watch Active 2 to detect a hard fall and present one-tap options to contact emergency services. In case no input is detected after fall, the watch will automatically call emergency services. Even though there is no official confirmation yet, we expect Samsung to debut the Galaxy Watch Active 2 at its upcoming Unpacked event in New York on August 7.