Facebook has introduced a new tool that will give its users greater control over what they share to News Feed . Users can now adjust who can comment on their public posts on Facebook.

The social networking giant, which owns two of the best Android messaging apps , says the new tool will enable users to "further control how they want to invite conversations onto their public posts and limit potentially unwanted interactions." It is also now easier to sort and browse News Feed, thanks to the new Feed Filter Bar, which can be accessed by scrolling up on News Feed in the Facebook Android app. The new Feed Filter Bar gives you easier access to the Favorites and Most Recent filters. The functionality will be available on iOS in the coming weeks, but there's no word on when it will be made available on the web version.

Launched in October last year, the Favorites filter lets you prioritize content from up to thirty friends and pages. Posts from "Favorites" are shown higher in your News Feed. On the other hand, the "Most Recent" filter allows you to sort content chronologically, with the newest posts appearing at the top.

However, it is worth noting that the Feed Filter Bar will disappear if you don't use the Favorites tool for seven days. Once the filter bar disappears, you'll have to access the Favorites tool through the preferences menu to make it reappear. You'll also lose quick access to the "most recent" filter if you don't use it regularly.