Google recently announced that its Stadia video game streaming service will be available for more Android TV devices. Before, people who wanted to stream games from the cloud to their televisions needed the aging Chromecast Ultra. While the Chromecast Ultra worked well and was bundled with the Stadia Controller, it was the only option to play Stadia games on the television. Here is a list of every Android TV supports Stadia.
- Google's own: Chromecast with Google TV - Snow
- New TV: Hisense Android Smart TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G)
- Beef stick: Nvidia Shield Android TV 4K HDR
- Beef box: Nvidia Shield Android TV Pro 4K HDR
- Cheap stick: Onn. FHD Streaming Stick
- Cheap box: Onn. UHD Streaming Device
- OLED: Philips 4K UHD OLED Android TV
- More TVs: TCL Class 5-Series and 6-Series (with Google TV)
- Sound upgrade: Verizon Stream TV Soundbar and Stream TV Soundbar Pro
The Chromecast with Google TV replaces the Chromecast Ultra and does everything of its predecessor and more. It can cast content from an Android or iOS device, allow users to browse content among several apps without switching, and control smart home devices. It also comes with a dedicated voice remote equipped with Google Assistant.
Those looking to upgrade their screen can go with the 2021 suite of Hisense 4K ULED televisions. Each model features a refresh rate of 120 Hz and an HDMI 2.1 port if you have one of the latest consoles to plug in as well. The range of televisions even includes a Game Mode Pro option that automatically adjusts settings to minimize input lag and screen tearing.
Beef stick: Nvidia Shield Android TV 4K HDR
Nvidia has its own streaming stick that is beefier than the competition with a Tegra X1+ processor, built-in Google Assistant, and is compatible with Alexa. The Shield TV also supports GeForce Now, Nvidia's own cloud streaming service. GeForce Now lets you stream games you already own on PC from the cloud instead of directly from the computer.
Beef box: Nvidia Shield Android TV Pro 4K HDR
The Nvidia Shield TV Pro is a set-top box that does the same as regular Shield TV. It just has a lot more power in the case containing double the internal storage at 16 GB, an extra gigabyte of RAM with three, and two USB 3.0 ports. It also includes Plex Media Server support if you have an extensive digital library to stream in more places.
Cheap stick: Onn. FHD Streaming Stick
Walmart recently entered the streaming device wars with its own Android TV hardware. The onn. FHD Streaming Stick does not come with many frills, but it is one of the cheapest options to play Stadia games on the television. It has Chromecast built-in and comes with a remote with a dedicated Google Assistant button to control using voice.
Cheap box: Onn. UHD Streaming Device
Walmart also released a small set-top box under the Onn. brand that costs a little more than the FHD Streaming Stick but is more necessary for newer televisions. The difference is the UHD Streaming Device can output in 4K resolution. So Stadia Pro subscribers will get the highest resolution possible at 4K by choosing the device over the stick.
OLED: Philips 4K UHD OLED Android TV
Philips also has a suite of OLED televisions, but two specific models will officially support Stadia: 805 and 935. The OLED televisions feature Ambilight, LED lights around the edge of the television and glow according to what is presented on the screen.
More TVs: TCL Class 5-Series and 6-Series (with Google TV)
TCL has added its own line of 5-Series and 6-Series televisions that support Google TV and therefore can play Stadia games. The 5-Series is cheaper and supports a QLED HDR screen with up to 60 Hz at 4K resolution. The 6-Series offers Wi-Fi 6 and a Mini-LED QLED screen with up to 120 Hz at 4K resolution, which is great if you also own a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S.
Sound upgrade: Verizon Stream TV Soundbar and Stream TV Soundbar Pro
These expensive soundbars also stream Android TV devices that can play Stadia games. Both feature 4K Ultra HD streaming and Bang & Olufsen signature audio design with Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound. The cheaper Stream TV Soundbar comes with five built-in speaker drivers and two HDMI 2.1 ports, while the Stream TV Soundbar Pro packs nine built-in speaker drivers and an extra HDMI 2.1 port for game consoles or other media players.
That's not all
There are a few more officially supported devices. Philips has expanded its Stadia-supported lineup to include its Android TVs from 2019 (7304 and higher) and 2020 (8505 and higher), but are sold in regional retailers in Europe and Asia. Panasonic has its JX800 series of TVs that are also sold in Europe. The Xiaomi Mi Box 3 and Mi Box 4 support Stadia, mainly in China. There is a rebranded model for the international market as the Mi Box S, though it may not officially support the service.
That leaves the Chromecast with Google TV, Onn. FHD Streaming Stick, and the Onn. UHD Streaming Device as some of the best options to easily start playing Stadia games on the television. The three are the cheapest on the list and do not require any assembly, such as placing it on a large TV stand or wall mounting. However, the other options may have more power than you need for a much higher price.
While this is the list of Android TV devices that will officially support Stadia, the game streaming service will work on most Android TV OS devices. Google said those with different models can opt into an "experimental support" feature, though it warns users that it is still in development and may not work perfectly. If it doesn't, the company also said testing it and submitting feedback will be easier for adding more officially supported devices in the future.
