Google recently announced that its Stadia video game streaming service will be available for more Android TV devices. Before, people who wanted to stream games from the cloud to their televisions needed the aging Chromecast Ultra. While the Chromecast Ultra worked well and was bundled with the Stadia Controller, it was the only option to play Stadia games on the television. Here is a list of every Android TV supports Stadia.

That's not all

There are a few more officially supported devices. Philips has expanded its Stadia-supported lineup to include its Android TVs from 2019 (7304 and higher) and 2020 (8505 and higher), but are sold in regional retailers in Europe and Asia. Panasonic has its JX800 series of TVs that are also sold in Europe. The Xiaomi Mi Box 3 and Mi Box 4 support Stadia, mainly in China. There is a rebranded model for the international market as the Mi Box S, though it may not officially support the service.

That leaves the Chromecast with Google TV, Onn. FHD Streaming Stick, and the Onn. UHD Streaming Device as some of the best options to easily start playing Stadia games on the television. The three are the cheapest on the list and do not require any assembly, such as placing it on a large TV stand or wall mounting. However, the other options may have more power than you need for a much higher price.

While this is the list of Android TV devices that will officially support Stadia, the game streaming service will work on most Android TV OS devices. Google said those with different models can opt into an "experimental support" feature, though it warns users that it is still in development and may not work perfectly. If it doesn't, the company also said testing it and submitting feedback will be easier for adding more officially supported devices in the future.