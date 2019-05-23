The Oculus Quest is here, and it's brought an untethered VR system that includes Oculus Insight Tracking for a full room-scale experience and updated Oculus Touch controllers for intuitive input within the virtual world. The Quest isn't exactly cheap to start out with, so you're probably looking for some affordable accessories to go along with it. Here are some of the best we could find.

If we're making some suggestions

This collection of accessories can complement your Oculus Quest and none cost more than $20, but if we're picking, we would go with the Energizer rehargeable batteries first. The Quest's Touch controllers each take a single AA battery, and in our experience, if you don't recharge, you're going to be buying a lot of batteries to keep up with your VR playtime. This pack comes with four total AA batteries, allowing you to always keep some charged up and ready for your next playthrough.

We also recommend picking up some SecurOMax microfiber cloths, as there's nothing worse than grimy lenses when you head into VR. The fact that the headset is strapped to your face doesn't exactly leave a lot of breathing room, and taking it off and putting it back on will no doubt have the lenses come into contact with something. These cloths won't scratch, and you get six in a pack for one cheap price.

