If you've been eyeing the Galaxy S10 since it was announced, but also can't afford to miss out on a months rent to buy a new phone, have we got the opportunity for you! Right now, you can enter to win a free Galaxy S10 courtesy of Android Central Digital Offers.

Much has been written about the Galaxy S10 on AC and elsewhere, and leave it to Samsung to come out with another outstanding device that pushes smartphone design into the future with a front-facing camera built right into the display along with an in-display fingerprint sensor and PowerShare technology that lets you use the battery power from your phone to wirelessly charge another phone or device.

All that cool new tech is built into a phone with an incredible screen-to-body ratio with that incredible Infinity Display that Samsung phones are known for. The latest Galaxy flagships are always contenders for phone of the year, and the S10 is sure to be in the conversation at the end of the year.

This phone is valued at $1000 so you don't want to miss out on this awesome contest. Entry is free, all you need to do is sign up with some basic information to enter.

You're able to sign up for the contest using your Facebook login or by signing up with an email and password.