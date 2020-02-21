Galaxy S20 Cloud Blue BackSource: Android Central

Today is an exciting day for a couple of different reasons. Not only are we just one workday away from the weekend, but pre-orders for the Galaxy S20 series are now officially open!

All three models of the S20 are up for grabs, including the regular S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. These are bound to be some of the best phones we see throughout all of 2020, and as expected, a lot of folks are eager to be among the first to get their hands on them.

Taking a look through the AC forums, some of our members are already talking about their pre-order.

nuangel2

I ordered S20+ 128 in cloud blue.

Reply
daswooski

S20 + Black, 128 Unlocked and I too will get the Spigen Screen Prot and Slim Case from Amazon....

Reply
amyf27

Preordered the S20 Ultra 5g

Reply

What about you? Did you pre-order the Galaxy S20?

Join the conversation in the forums!

Have you listened to this week's Android Central Podcast?

Android Central

Every week, the Android Central Podcast brings you the latest tech news, analysis and hot takes, with familiar co-hosts and special guests.

  • Subscribe in Pocket Casts: Audio
  • Subscribe in Spotify: Audio
  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.