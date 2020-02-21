Today is an exciting day for a couple of different reasons. Not only are we just one workday away from the weekend, but pre-orders for the Galaxy S20 series are now officially open!
All three models of the S20 are up for grabs, including the regular S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra. These are bound to be some of the best phones we see throughout all of 2020, and as expected, a lot of folks are eager to be among the first to get their hands on them.
Taking a look through the AC forums, some of our members are already talking about their pre-order.
What about you? Did you pre-order the Galaxy S20?
Join the conversation in the forums!
