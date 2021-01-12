Just about a week ago, Samsung officially began rolling out the One UI 3.0 update to the Galaxy S10 series. As you might expect, this got S10 owners pretty excited.
One UI 3.0 is a feature-rich update, packing things like revamped notifications, new home screen customization options, new always-on display features, and more.
Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of our members are pretty ecstatic about the new software.
What about you? Did you get the One UI 3.0 update on your Galaxy S10?
Join the conversation in the forums!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Planning to buy the Galaxy S21? Don’t expect a charger in the box
Leaked Galaxy S21 series marketing materials have confirmed that the upcoming flagship phones will not ship with a charger or a pair of earphones in the box.
Review: Logitech's colorful G733 headset stands out with style
If you're content to use a headset without top of the line features, the Logitech G733 is for you. It provides good audio quality and a decent mic, plus it comes in a handful of colorful options.
CES was light on Chromebooks, but you can BETT we're not done yet!
New Chromebooks pop out of the January snow like daisies most years, but with so few at CES, you might be wondering where they're debuting instead. Meet BETT, the education trade show where the cool and affordable Chromebooks are hanging out this year.
Get a case that's light, lovely, and slim as your Galaxy S10+
The Galaxy S10+ is a whole lot of phone to love, but it doesn’t need to be bloated up in a whole lot of case. Here are some thinner options for protecting your shiny new flagship.