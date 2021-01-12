Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10 PlusSource: Android Central

Just about a week ago, Samsung officially began rolling out the One UI 3.0 update to the Galaxy S10 series. As you might expect, this got S10 owners pretty excited.

One UI 3.0 is a feature-rich update, packing things like revamped notifications, new home screen customization options, new always-on display features, and more.

Taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of our members are pretty ecstatic about the new software.

werkx

Just checking to see if anyone got the update. Nothing yet on my T-Mobile S10 version.

GeorgesBlazah

Nothing on my Unlocked S10+

Rose4uKY

Same! I check every day

Morty2264

It's happening! Yay! I'm very excited! It may be a while before I get it, but at least we know it's out there!

What about you? Did you get the One UI 3.0 update on your Galaxy S10?

