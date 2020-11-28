Finding a deal on the Google Pixel 4a is easier than ever thanks to Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals that have been appearing this weekend. However, if you're looking for the best Pixel 4a deal, look no further than the latest offer at Visible.

Don't close the page just because this is a carrier deal! Visible can help you save money every month and runs on Verizon's 4G LTE network so you'll still receive the same excellent cellular reception that Verizon customers are accustomed to receiving. The big difference between the two is price; Visible's unlimited talk, text, and data plan is just $40 per month (taxes and fees included) and lets you add additional lines at a discount. But let's get to the Google Pixel 4a savings.

For a limited time, Visible is offering free Samsung Galaxy Buds Live with the purchase of the Google Pixel 4a. Not only that, but you'll also score a $100 prepaid Mastercard virtual account when you switch to Visible. That can be used online at pretty much any retailer which accepts Mastercard as payment. The Google Pixel 4a is priced as low as $14/month at Visible, or you can buy it outright for $336 plus taxes.

Pixel Perfect Google Pixel 4a bundle Visible uses Verizon's 4G LTE network while offering some of the most affordable phone plans around! Today you can score free Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds and a $100 prepaid Mastercard when you switch to Visible and buy the Google Pixel 4a. Limited Time Only See at Visible

Visible sends you a SIM card with your new Pixel 4a and includes free next day shipping with the purchase as well. This device features 128GB storage, an integrated fingerprint sensor, a 12.2MP dual-pixel rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera. There's a camera setting called Night Sight that can really work wonders by brightening up even the darkest photos you take during the nighttime.

You can learn more about the carrier in our review of Visible. Other benefits of joining include free hotspot usage, no annual contract, and the ability to manage everything using the Visible app. Then again, if Visible isn't for you, there are even more Cyber Monday Pixel 4a deals to consider right now.