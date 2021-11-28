Motorola released a lot of phones this year. Some of them were pretty decent, others were a bit so-so, but there indeed were plenty of them. Now that Cyber Monday have started popping up, we're looking out for offers on Motorola's already affordable lineup of smartphones during this shopping season.

Motorola has unleashed released its Cyber Monday deals for its smartphones, many of which are already quite a bargain and among some of the best budget Android phones around, especially since they can be found at a fraction of the cost that you'll find other smartphones.

What Motorola phone should I buy on Cyber Monday?

If you're in the market for a pretty decent flagship-ish smartphone, last year's Motorola Edge (2020) is a good option thanks to its impressive 90Hz OLED display for smooth scrolling and animations, triple camera setup, and long-lasting battery life. The normal retail price for the unlocked version is $700, which is admittedly a bit high, but for a limited time you can score the Edge for nearly half-off!

Motorola Edge 5G The Motorola Edge is a good 5G smartphone with a reliable processor, a vibrant OLED display, and a versatile camera set up to match many of the best Android phones on the market. Save $320 for a limited time. $380 at B&H

If you want something a little more modern, Verizon customers can get a nice price cut on the newer Motorola Edge 2021, which gets you some of the fastest 5G speeds around. Not to mention, the unlocked version is currently $100 off!

You can also check out the Motorola Razr (2nd Gen), which features a nostalgic clamshell design thanks to its foldable display. It comes with 5G connectivity, tons of storage, and a big external display so you can control your device without having to open it. And for Cyber Monday Motorola is offering this awesome device at a $600 discount, which is pretty stellar!

As noted, the company offers plenty of phones for an affordable price, mainly in its Moto G lineup. That includes the latest Moto G Pure, one of its cheapest smartphones yet, and is down to just $149. There's also the new Moto G Stylus 5G, which is only $400 and includes a built-in stylus for jotting down notes. It also comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery which should keep you going for days. The Motorola One 5G Ace is also a decent 5G phone with a great battery life and can be had for $100 less during Cyber Monday.

