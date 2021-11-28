Motorola released a lot of phones this year. Some of them were pretty decent, others were a bit so-so, but there indeed were plenty of them. Now that Cyber Monday have started popping up, we're looking out for offers on Motorola's already affordable lineup of smartphones during this shopping season.
Motorola has unleashed released its Cyber Monday deals for its smartphones, many of which are already quite a bargain and among some of the best budget Android phones around, especially since they can be found at a fraction of the cost that you'll find other smartphones.
What Motorola phone should I buy on Cyber Monday?
If you're in the market for a pretty decent flagship-ish smartphone, last year's Motorola Edge (2020) is a good option thanks to its impressive 90Hz OLED display for smooth scrolling and animations, triple camera setup, and long-lasting battery life. The normal retail price for the unlocked version is $700, which is admittedly a bit high, but for a limited time you can score the Edge for nearly half-off!
Motorola Edge 5G
The Motorola Edge is a good 5G smartphone with a reliable processor, a vibrant OLED display, and a versatile camera set up to match many of the best Android phones on the market. Save $320 for a limited time.
If you want something a little more modern, Verizon customers can get a nice price cut on the newer Motorola Edge 2021, which gets you some of the fastest 5G speeds around. Not to mention, the unlocked version is currently $100 off!
- Verizon: Carrier offers can get you the Motorola Edge 5G UW for free
- Amazon: Get $100 off of the unlocked version of the Edge (2021)
- Best Buy: $100 off the ogirinal price, plus in-store pickup and free shipping
You can also check out the Motorola Razr (2nd Gen), which features a nostalgic clamshell design thanks to its foldable display. It comes with 5G connectivity, tons of storage, and a big external display so you can control your device without having to open it. And for Cyber Monday Motorola is offering this awesome device at a $600 discount, which is pretty stellar!
- Amazon: $600 off the original price plus two-day shipping makes this a good place to grab the Razr
- Best Buy: Massive discount at Best Buy and you can pick up the Razr at your nearest store
As noted, the company offers plenty of phones for an affordable price, mainly in its Moto G lineup. That includes the latest Moto G Pure, one of its cheapest smartphones yet, and is down to just $149. There's also the new Moto G Stylus 5G, which is only $400 and includes a built-in stylus for jotting down notes. It also comes with a massive 5,000mAh battery which should keep you going for days. The Motorola One 5G Ace is also a decent 5G phone with a great battery life and can be had for $100 less during Cyber Monday.
Moto G Pure:
- Verizon: Find out how you can snag the Moto G Pure for free at Verizon
- Amazon: This ultra-affordable phone is $10 off for a limited time
Moto G Play (2021):
Moto G Power (2021):
- Amazon: Massive $70 discount makes this a steal for the 64GB variant
- B&H: Save $70 and get double the storage for just $10 more than the 32GB version
Moto G Fast:
Motorola One 5G Ace
- Amazon: A massive $100 discount makes this 5G midrange phone much more worth it
- Best Buy: Save up to $102 when you try out Google Fi
