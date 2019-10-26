A lot of people have written a lot of words about how dissappointed they are with the Pixelbook Go. Myself included. But almost all of those words saying how it's overpriced or doesn't compare to the original or how other cheaper Chromebooks are better come from people who have never touched it. Which included me until last week.

I'll admit, when I saw what Google showed us, my gut reaction is that this is a piss-poor replacement for the original Pixelbook — a Chromebook I've used almost every single day since it was released. I made words about just that because it would be a piss-poor replacement for the original. But that's not what it is at all.

That's the first question I asked Google senior product manager Ben Janofsky when I had a briefing with him, and found out that the original Pixelbook will continue to be sold until another product fills its space; another over-the-top and expensive model for the few people who really want an over-the-top expensive model. The Pixelbook Go is an all new product line. I like to think of it as Google's MacBook Air.

You can buy a cheaper Chromebook and when you use it, you'll know why it was cheaper.

That really does fit. It's not as feature-packed as its more expensive counterpart but it still offers the very best experience you can have with a Chromebook. If you want that excess or want a development machine, you spend the extra money and get the Pro. If you want something more portable, with better battery life and a lower price tag, you buy the Go.