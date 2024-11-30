WOW! This early Cyber Monday deal makes our favorite cheap Chromebook even cheaper

'Tis the season for spending time with family, cups of hot cocoa, and wacky Chromebook deals. Seriously, we've seen a lot of crazy Black Friday and Cyber Monday Chromebook deals, but being able to get the ASUS Chromebook CX1 for $100 off might just be the craziest of them all.

At first glance, saving $100 on a Chromebook probably seems as though it's "par for the course," and you'd be right. But when you consider that the Chromebook CX1 is already one of the best cheap Chromebooks for under $250, that extra $100 is a big deal (pun intended.)

For the unaware, there are actually two versions of the Chromebook CX1, the CX1 (CX1400) and the CX1 (CX1500). The only difference between the two is the screen size, as the CX1400 features a 14-inch display, and the CX1500 adds an inch.

While both of these are actually on sale as part of Amazon's early Cyber Monday Chromebook deals, we're particularly fond of the CX1400. The smaller display makes for a smaller and lighter Chromebook, which is rather important if you're carrying this around in a bag with you all day. For many, a compact Chromebook wins out more often than not, giving ASUS Chromebook CX1 (CX1400) the nod for us.

Under the hood, we have the tried and true Intel Celeron N4500 paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. Obviously, this won't win any performance awards, but the N4500 offers enough "oomph" to handle a bit of multitasking. Really, it's the perfect Chromebook for things like writing up and reviewing documents or responding to emails.

Something else that you'll love is having a Chromebook that will last you all day, and then some. Thanks to the lower-end specs, the Chromebook CX1 just sips on battery and is rated to last for up to 12 hours on a single charge. So you can respond to those emails, close the lid for the night, and pick right back up the next morning without worrying about running out of juice.

As I mentioned before, the 15-inch model is also on sale, with Amazon currently listing it for $169, a savings of $80. So while it's not as cheap as its smaller counterpart, you're still getting a great deal.