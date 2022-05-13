Today only: Best Buy deal could save you hundreds on the HP Chromebook X2 11

We see a lot of Chromebook deals, but few are as eye-catching as this last-minute discount from Best Buy. Pick up the HP Chromebook X2 11 before midnight tonight and you'll instantly save $350. That brings the price of the premium laptop down to just $250, which is a pretty remarkably good deal given the specs.

With the HP Chromebook X2 11, you're getting the ideal device for both work and play, with a compact, convertible design, up to 11 hours of battery life, and solid performance thanks to its Snapdragon 7c compute platform. Despite its lightweight construction (the X2 11 only weighs a little over a pound in tablet mode), you're also getting a generous 11-inch display and dual speakers with immersive audio from Bang & Olufsen. While it may not be powerful enough to replace your laptop altogether, its balance of performance and compact design nevertheless earned it a spot on our list of the best Chromebooks with the prestigious title of "best premium tablet".

Although the price of the HP Chromebook does tend to fluctuate, we've never seen it drop this low. The clock is ticking and there's always a chance that stock could completely run out before the promo ends, so I'd act fast if I were you.

HP Chromebook X2 11: $599 $249 at Best Buy. The Chromebook comes with a vibrant 11-inch display, 8GB of RAM, and a convertible design that lets you switch from a tablet to a laptop in the blink of an eye.

