Give your Chromebook a second monitor for $70 on Cyber Monday

Whether you're using a Chromebook or laptop to get some work done, chances are that you'll end up hoping for more screen space, at some point. That's just one reason why I've become a believer in portable monitors, and for Cyber Monday, you can get one for less than $70!

This 15.6-inch portable monitor from HONGO doesn't really try to do anything overly fancy. Instead, it's just a way to give yourself some extra legroom while you're getting work done. It sports a 1920 x 1080 resolution, offers dual USB-C ports, a mini-HDMI port, and even has built-in speakers. Plus, HONGO includes a smart cover that doubles as a stand, so you can throw it in your bag if you're heading on a trip, even if it's just to the local coffee shop.

HONGO 15.6'' 1080p Portable Monitor: $129.99 $69.98 (w/ on-page coupon) at Amazon This portable monitor from HONGO isn't going to blow your mind, but it will help you get some work done. For less than $70, you'll be able to enjoy extra screen real estate from wherever you are, and it doesn't just work with Chromebooks.

HONGO 16'' 2K Portable Monitor: $199.99 $123.99 (w/ on-page coupon) at Amazon This one's more geared towards gamers or those who just like faster refresh rates. Frankly, it's still an incredible Cyber Monday deal, regardless, as you can save almost $80 on a 16-inch, 2K portable display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

If you're someone who appreciates faster refresh rates and a higher resolution, then HONGO has you covered there, too. The company's 2K 16" portable monitor is also a great Cyber Monday deal, as it retails for $199, but between the instant discount and on-page coupon, you can get it for just $123.

In addition to sporting a 2560 x 1600 resolution, this larger monitor is also equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it perfect for gamers. You can even go so far as to mount it on your desk thanks to the VESA-compatible mount on the back. Or, you can just plug in your PS5 and enjoy the latest games along with faster refresh rates.