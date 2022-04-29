Get $100 off these Chromebooks instantly with this Best Buy deal

We see great Best Buy deals come and go all the time, but you have to remain vigilant if you want to catch them all. That being said, occasionally the stars align to provide some seriously huge savings with very little work on your part — you just need to know where to look. Case in point, this deal that gives you an additional $100 off the HP 11-inch Chromebook for simply signing up for the Snapdragon Insiders newsletter.

The HP Chromebook (which retails for $599) is already $300 off until May 15th, so you're looking at potential savings of $400 if you combine the two promos. This HP laptop isn't a slouch either. The device boasts a generous 11-inch touchscreen and a convertible design that allows you to switch from a laptop into a tablet in an instant. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon processor delivers consistently fast performance while the efficient battery provides over 11 hours on a single charge.

It's also worth noting that the $100 off coupon code can also be used on the Snapdragon-powered Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook, an efficient little device that we called "a brilliant tablet for the future of Chrome OS". The Lenovo Chromebook is currently selling for $399 (a $100 drop from its usual price tag of $499), so pairing these deals could get you a solid new laptop for only $299.

To take advantage of the deal, all you need to do is sign up for the Snapdragon Insiders newsletter and wait for an email that contains the Best Buy coupon link. The newsletter is full of behind-the-scenes content and news regarding Snapdragon products, plus contests and offers just like this one. Of course, if you're no longer interested in receiving the emails after grabbing the coupon code, you can always unsubscribe. The Best Buy coupon code is redeemable from May 2nd-May 15th, so keep that in mind when planning your purchase.

Best Buy deal of the day

Get $100 off the 11" HP Chromebook or Lenovo IdeaPad Duet at Best Buy Sign up for the Snapdragon Insiders newsletter and they'll send you a link to a $100 Best Buy coupon that can be used on the HP 11-inch Chromebook or Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5. The promo code can be combined with other sales that are occurring from May 2nd to May 15th, so serious savings await.

More Chromebook deals

If you happen to miss this particular Best Buy deal, don't worry. There are always great Chromebook deals out there, and we've tracked them down so you don't have to. Keep reading to see a few cheap Chromebooks that are available right now.

ASUS 11.6" Chromebook: $219 $99 at Best Buy With its 11.6-inch display and 4GB of memory, this Chromebook is ideal if you need to balance simplicity with enough power for basic multitasking. Best Buy is currently dropping $120 off the retail price, a price cut of over 50%.

Samsung Chromebook 4: $229.99 $129.99 at Amazon This ultrathin and durable Chromebook weighs less than three pounds and features a powerful battery that will last up to 12 hours on a single charge. Amazon is currently dropping 100 bucks off the retail price, making this tough laptop tough to pass up.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go 4: $359 $299 at Walmart The Galaxy Chromebook Go is ideal for users who want high-performance specs without breaking the bank. The Chromebook features 64GB of storage and 12 hours of battery life, and Walmart is currently selling it for $60 off.

We get it: there are tons of Chromebooks out there, and choosing the perfect one can be a challenge. While you're here, consider taking a look at our list of the best Chromebooks of 2022, where the right device might just be waiting.