Best cheap Chromebook deals and prices of October 2022

Whether you need a new laptop for work or play, it's a great time to find epic Chromebook deals. The holiday season is just around the corner, and retailers are trying to get rid of their stock to make room for the newest devices. This means they're more willing than ever to seriously discount their Chromebooks and other tech, which spells good news for you (and your wallet).

Chromebooks are user-friendly, compact devices with enough power to handle most day-to-day tasks. In most cases, they're also quite durable, and since they're typically no bigger than your average tablet, they're easy to toss into a backpack or briefcase and take with you wherever you go. Sure, they may not be appropriate for serious web development or intense gaming, but if you need something simple that'll allow you to attend those virtual meetings, write those essays, or look up your next favorite recipe, a Chromebook is for you.

Most of these devices sit in the $200-$500 range, but it's not unusual to find a deal that'll drop the price to $150 or less. So without further ado, let's move on to the best Chromebook deals of the month, starting with a truly jaw-dropping offer from Best Buy.

Chromebook deals of the month

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 311 Chromebook: $219.99 $89.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) Best Buy is slashing over $120 off the price of the Lenovo IdeaPad 311 Chromebook, which is a total discount of over 50% and one of the lowest prices we've seen for the laptop. Although it doesn't have a touchscreen, the 311 is quite fast and boasts up to 10 hours of battery life alongside a 720p webcam.

(opens in new tab) HP 11.6" Chromebook: $225 $98 at Walmart (opens in new tab) Currently selling for less than $100, this 11.6-inch Chromebook from HP features powerful AMD processors, 4GB of onboard RAM, and reinforced metal corners so durability won't be a concern. Although it lacks a touchscreen, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck with this Chromebook.

(opens in new tab) ASUS Chromebook C203XA: $249.99 $119.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab) For a limited time, Amazon is slashing a hefty 52% off the price of the ASUS Chromebook C203XA, a rugged little laptop that boasts a powerful MediaTek Quad-Core processor, a spill-resistant keyboard, and up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. This deal could expire at any moment, so don't wait too long to make your move.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5: $499 $379 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) The IdeaPad Duet 5 is a sleek tablet-laptop hybrid that comes complete with a stunning OLED touchscreen display, Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor, and 8GB of RAM in a package that only weighs 2.2 pounds. Right now, you can grab this Chromebook for an impressive $120 off at Best Buy.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook x2 11: $679.99 $479.99 at HP (opens in new tab) The HP Chromebook x2 11 is currently seeing a whopping $200 price drop on HP's official site. For just $480, you're getting a powerful Chromebook with a detachable keyboard, 8GB of memory, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that makes multitasking a breeze.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop: $279.99 $182 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Fast and secure, the Lenovo S330 uses a powerful MediaTek processor to deliver exceptional performance in a package that's less than one inch thin. Amazon is currently dropping the price of this Chromebook by 35%, bringing it down to a mere $182.

Frequently asked questions

What's the difference between a Chromebook and a laptop? Unlike regular laptops, Chromebooks run on Chrome OS, a web-based operating system that's lightweight, simple, and secure. Instead of being able to download third-party software, like you would with a traditional laptop, you have to download apps through the Google Play store. All of this means that, although they aren't as powerful or as customizable, Chromebooks are inherently affordable and easy to use.

What are the disadvantages of a Chromebook? Chromebooks aren't meant for heavy file storage, serious gaming, or to be a replacement for a traditional laptop. You also can't download any software that isn't available as an app in the Google Play store, such as Adobe Photoshop, and the capabilities of a Chromebook become seriously limited when you're offline.

Once you pick out your cheap laptop, you can use that leftover cash for essential Chromebook accessories such as a wireless keyboard, additional storage, or a pair of stylish earbuds.