Boost Mobile Buyer's Guide: Everything you need to know

Boost Mobile is owned by DISH and runs primarily on the T-Mobile network. Boost Mobile is known for its affordable data plans and one of the best add-ons for people that need to roam in Mexico. Boost Mobile has a plan that will work for just about anyone, whether they need just 1GB of data or up to 35GB. Here's everything you need to know if Boost Mobile sounds like a good fit for you.

Boost Mobile Buyer's Guide: The network

Boost Mobile used to run on the Sprint network but has since transitioned over to T-Mobile's network. While some older plans and phones may still be using Sprint's network, any new customers will sign up on the new network and for the vast majority of customers, that's a good thing.

T-Mobile's network has improved coverage a lot in the past few years are with many of Sprint's assets under its belt, it's continuing to improve, especially when it comes to 5G coverage. Boost Mobile refers to the T-Mobile network as its expanded network.

Dish is working on building its own 5G network moving forward but has barely begun testing in a limited market so for the next couple of years at least, its safe to think of Boost Mobile as a T-Mobile carrier.

Source: Boost Mobile Expanded Network Coverage (T-Mobile) (Image credit: Boost Mobile)

Boost Mobile Buyer's Guide: Boost's plans

(Image credit: Boost Mobile)

Boost Mobile has gone a long way to simplify its plan offerings while keeping many of its old perks intact. The plans start off with 1GB of data with unlimited talk and text available to those buying 12 months right upfront. You can also get a 2GB, 5GB, 15GB, and unlimited plan depending on how long you want to sign up for.

The unlimited plans come with 35GB of high-speed data and an allotment of hotspot data. The smaller unlimited plan comes with 12GB of hotspot data while the larger plan comes with 30GB of hotspot data.

Plans Monthly 3 months 6 months 12 months 1GB ❌ ❌ ❌ $100 ($8.33 per month) 2GB $15 per month ❌ ❌ ❌ 5GB $25 per month $45 ($15 per month) $90 ($15 per month) $168 ($14 per month) 15GB ❌ ❌ ❌ $240 ($20 per month) Unlimited $50 per month $90 ($30 per month) ❌ $300 ($25 per month) Unlimited Plus $60 per month ❌ ❌ ❌

There are savings for those signing up for the unlimited plans with multiple lines however. The smaller unlimited plan costs $50 per month for the first user with additional lines costing $30 per month. The larger plan starts at $60 per month with each additional line coming in at $40 per month. There's also a promotion available for three lines for $30 per month per line. That works out to $90 per month for three lines with unlimited data.

Keep in mind that many of these promotions are for new customers so you may not be able to switch from your old plan to one of these new plans for the same price.

Boost Mobile Buyer's Guide: Add-ons and perks

(Image credit: Boost Mobile)

One of Boost Mobile's most well-known features is its international add-ons. Boost has its Todo Mexico and International Connect packages making it easier to call and travel internationally. Todo Mexico even comes with 8GB of roaming data in Mexico for just $5 per month.

Boost has also expanded with a number of other add-ons including Secure Wi-Fi, a VPN service for public Wi-Fi, and Boost Shield, an insurance program with McAfee Security included. There are some other options as well for parental controls, health services, or simply upgrading your plan to support HD streaming.

Finally, Boost Perks is an app for Boost Mobile customers that works with retail partners to provide special deals and chances to win VIP experiences. The app is available on Android and iOS and the available deals are subject to change at any time.

Boost Mobile Buyer's Guide: The phones

(Image credit: Hayato Huseman / Android Central)

Boost Mobile sells a solid range of Android phones and iPhones through its site with a focus on older flagships and cheaper devices. If you're looking for a high-end Android, you can choose something like the Galaxy S21 5G. Most of the devices available will be more like the Galaxy A series or Motorola phones.

Still, if you want one of the best Android phones, just about any unlocked device that supports T-Mobile's network should work without issue. Unlocked phones are also nice since they allow you to switch carriers if you find a deal that works better for you.

The prepaid advantage

Even if you've checked the coverage maps, it's still possible that you're not satisfied with the service area on Boost Mobile. Thanks to being a prepaid provider, you aren't locked into a contract and are free to try out more options. Just be sure to transfer your phone number before you let your contract run out, or you could lose it.

If you're not happy with Boost Mobile for one reason or another, there are plenty of alternative carriers to choose from.