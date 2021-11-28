Blink cameras are compact smart security cameras that can track motion and let you check on your home from anywhere. With compact indoor options, outdoor cameras, and doorbells, you can track your entire home with Blink. The indoor Blink Mini is one of the best deals with a 1080p picture for just $20, or 43% off. You could also get a Blink Doorbell for as low as $35 with a 30% discount.

Blink has some of the best Cyber Monday smart home deals thanks to its wide range of cameras. You can save whether you need something wired or wireless indoors or something for outside. The base value is the Blink Mini camera with its 1080p video and compact size. The Blink Indoor Camera is also a great deal and with its 2-year battery life, a great pick if you need to put it somewhere without easy power access. You can also get one without the necessary Sync Module 2 if you have the previous model or already have a Blink system in place.

The Video Doorbell can replace wired or wireless doorbells and works with or without the Sync Module 2. The Sync Module allows for a bit more functionality including the ability to view the camera feed at any time. If you don't already have one, a Doorbell with the Sync module is the better buy. Luckily, both versions are on sale.

Stay in the know with massive savings on Blink cameras for your home

Blink Mini Camera | 43% off The Blink Mini is a tiny camera with enough quality to quickly tell what's going on in your home thanks to its 1080p video. You can even save more when you pick the two-pack or three-pack to add to your cart. $20 at Amazon Blink Indoor Camera | 38% off The Indoor Camera is a marvel of wireless technology with a 2-year battery life, motion detection, and 2-way communication. You can get a kit with up to five cameras or an add-on camera for an existing Blink system with discounts on each. $50 at Amazon Blink Video Doorbell | 30% off Blink Video Doorbell is a quick and easy replacement for your old wired doorbell. It can also be used wirelessly. This connects directly to your Wi-Fi network and can be viewed when it detects motion. If you have a Sync Module, you can check it at any time. $35 at Amazon Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2 | 29% off If this is your first Blink doorbell or you're looking to piece together a new Blink system, you want the Sync Module 2. An old Sync Module will work if you already have one but this package discount makes it a great chance to upgrade. This will even work with other Blink add-on cameras. $60 at Amazon Blink Video Doorbell + 1 Outdoor camera | 34% off Check on more areas outside when you bundle a Blink outdoor camera with your new video doorbell. This camera connects wirelessly and has a two-year battery. It's also weather-resistant so it will keep working even if it gets wet. $95 at Amazon

All of these deals are available as bundles with up to three Blink Mini cameras and five Blink Indoor cameras. The Blink Video Doorbell can come with or without the Sync Module 2 and can also be bundled with outdoor cameras from the same deal page. If you're looking to upgrade your entire house to a Blink smart home, it makes sense to get everything you need now.