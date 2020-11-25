When looking for the best wireless headphones, there's no doubt that you have to at least consider the AirPods Pro. These in-ear headphones from Apple offer some of the best noise cancelation you can find, along with transparency mode so you can have conversations when you need to.

Black Friday is quickly approaching, and we are now seeing the lowest prices ever for the AirPods Pro. Normally, these are priced at $249.99, but have been more regularly found for around $200 as of late. But for Black Friday and to kick off the 2020 holiday shopping season, they are down to just $169. But you'll need to act fast, as they are likely to go out of stock rather quickly.

The best from Apple : AirPods Pro The AirPods Pro are not only the best headphones to come from the Apple side of the fence, but they are also a fantastic pair of Bluetooth earbuds for Android. Between the ANC, decent battery life, and Transparency Mode, these offer everything you could want in a set of truly-wireless headphones. $169 at Amazon

If you own and use any Apple products, then the experience you'll get here is unmatched. There's seamless integration across the board, including the ability to toggle ANC and Transparency Mode on and off with ease. A recent update has made it so you can be listening to music on your Mac, switch over to your iPad, and then your AirPods will automatically switch with you.

The case is one of the smallest you'll find, and battery life is solid as well. Apple claims you'll be able to get more than 24 hours of juice when combining the 4.5 hours of listening time with the charging case. Plus, you won't have to worry about using a Lightning cable, as the AirPods Pro case can be charged wirelessly.

Even if your main smartphone is not an iPhone, the AirPods Pro still work quite well. There are a few apps you can download to try and mimic the experience on Android, but the fact remains that these are still just great truly wireless Bluetooth earbuds for everyone.