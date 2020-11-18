Even if your holiday parties are more spread out or virtual this year, you can still add some spirit to the event thanks to this Black Friday deal on one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers, the JBL Charge 4. Thanks to its all-day power supply and impressive sound, you'll be sure to get back into the holiday spirit in no time. This portable powerhouse usually retails for around $180, but it can be yours for just $130 right now at Best Buy.

It's not difficult to see why the JBL Charge 4 is one of our favorite portable Bluetooth speakers right now. For starters, it comes with dual passive radiators to deliver deep bass and the full sound that JBL speakers are known for. It's incredibly easy to stream wirelessly from your phone or other Bluetooth devices, and you can even wirelessly connect up to 100 other JBL speakers for the ultimate, spread-out social distancing party.

The JBL Charge 4 is also a power champion when it comes to portable speakers. It can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, and even more importantly, it can serve as a power bank for your phone or other small devices, thanks to its built-in USB port. The device itself charges over USB-C, but note that the wall brick is not included in the box (but hey, you probably have enough of those lying around anyway, right?).

This speaker works well indoors or outdoors and can handle any pool party or rainy picnic thanks to its IPX7 water-resistance. You can be sure to find one that will match your own personal style, with color options including a fun and festive Fiesta Red, a beautiful Ocean Blue, classic Midnight Black, and sneaky Camouflage.

The JBL Charge 4 is the perfect speaker to play your holiday favorites, and it will be the perfect companion to take out into the real world once it's safe to have parties and large gatherings again. So pick one up now during this Black Friday sale, while you can still save some serious scratch!