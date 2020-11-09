If you've been going stir crazy with pandemic lockdowns, perhaps it's time for you to hit the road or the trail and get some fresh air (socially distancing, of course). Thanks to this amazing Black Friday deal on the JBL Clip 3 portable Bluetooth speaker, you can take your tunes with you wherever you wander. It's lightweight, comes in a variety of colors and patterns, and delivers surprisingly great sound for such a small package. It's the perfect portable!

Portable Bluetooth speakers are convenient, but they're even more useful if they have an IP rating for water and/or dust resistance. After all, the whole idea behind this product category is that you can take your Bluetooth speaker with you on the go. Whether that be on a camping trip, to the beach, or mountain biking on the trails, your ideal Bluetooth speaker will be able to keep up with your explorations while sounding fantastic in the process.

The JBL Clip 3 is one of our favorite waterproof Bluetooth speakers, and its IPX7 certification means that it can withstand dust and dirt that you might kick up while hiking in the mountains or playing beach volleyball.

This Best Buy Black Friday deal takes $30 off the already affordable price, putting this device firmly in the stocking-stuffer category of impulse buys. You can choose from three colors, including blue, black, and gray, and each features the iconic clip at the top to help you secure the speaker. This makes it both accessible and secure while you're enjoying yourself on the go. It also has a deceptively large battery capacity and can last 10 hours on a single charge. This makes it perfect for biking, hiking, or socially-distant picnicking.