When it comes to having just about anything you might need, Amazon is already a good resource. However, Amazon makes it even easier to find all your essential items, thanks to AmazonBasics. That includes things like tripods, TV mounts, towels, bedsheets, and so much more. Many of these items are already pretty inexpensive, but thanks to Black Friday, a lot of them are seeing some pretty nice discounts, so you can stock up on things you might need around the house.

Since we're a mobile-focused site, we've highlighted some of the discounts on items that will most benefit our readers. Many of the discounts are aimed at power items, so multi-outlet power cords, cables, and the like. With the impressive smart home Black Friday deals on devices like the Nest Hub Max, having more power cords around the house is necessary. And for those of you looking to take advantage of the Black Friday deals on Android phones, you can really never have too many charging cables.

Of course, with cords and power strips, you're still going to need a charging adapter for your smartphone. For example, there are plenty to choose from among the best USB-C chargers. However, Belkin does have a few wall chargers on sale that you might want to take a look at.

Of course, if you'd rather go cordless, you can always opt for some wireless chargers instead.