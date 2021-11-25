Greet the holiday season in high spirits with these fantastic Android phone and smartwatch deals for Black Friday. Everything is on sale and some folks are generous enough to give some stuff for free. If you're looking to score freebies this holiday, take a good look at this awesome offer from Paramount Plus.

The streaming scene has grown exponentially, bringing us a much more diverse portfolio. Netflix is no longer the ruling party with services like Paramount Plus rising on the horizon. The streaming service is a new and improved version of the previously-named CBS All Access service. You get access to hundreds of movies from Paramount, Miramax, and MGM. The platform also offers TV shows from popular networks like CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, MTV, BET, and The Smithsonian Channel.

Although a month's subscription usually costs about $5, you can pocket that change this time around. Paramount Plus and its extensive library of content is up for grabs completely free of cost with this promo code. There may be no such thing as a free lunch in this world, but at least we get free TV!

Paramount Plus - One Month | 100% off Use the code PEAKSALE to get a one-month free subscription. Enjoy watching over 30,000 episodes of TV shows and over 2,500 movies from renowned studios and networks like CBS, Paramount, Miramax, BET, MTV, Nickelodeon, and more! Free at Paramount Plus

Some of the upcoming content to be aired on Paramount Plus in December includes live sports, holiday specials, lots of original movies and series, and other new content. Stay tuned to the app or the website to keep track of all the new releases.

Paramount Plus is available in many regions across the globe, including the United States, Canada, and Latin America. You can stream content from the mobile app on Android and iOS. A TV app is also available for Android TV or any other smart TV with Chromecast, Roku devices, Apple TV, Fire TV, Portal TV, and Samsung smart TVs.