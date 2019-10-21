Best Wireless Headphones for Pixel 4 Android Central 2019

The Pixel 4 doesn't come with a pair of bundled earbuds in the box, so you'll have to pick up a third-party option if you want to enjoy music on the go. Thankfully, there are plenty of great options available, with the Creative Outlier Air leading the pack with a 10-hour battery life and incredible sound.

Creative isn't a brand you'd normally associate with true wireless earbuds, but the Outlier Air aims to change that. The earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, along with AptX and AAC codecs, and you get a mic in each earbud for calls and invoking Google Assistant. Oh, and calls are relayed across both earbuds, unlike most options in the market today. But what makes the Outlier Air truly stand out is the battery life. The earbuds last 10 hours on a full charge, double that of what most true wireless earbuds manage. You get another 20 hours of charge from the case, and it charges over USB-C. The earbuds easily slot into your ears and provide a secure fit, and the IPX5 water resistance makes them ideal for workouts as well. The sound quality is great, with the earbuds clearly oriented toward a bass-heavy sound profile. If that's the kind of music you listen to, you'll love the sound signature. It even includes some noise isolation, although it won't be perfect. They're still an absolute steal for the price. Pros: 10-hour battery life

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

AptX and AAC audio codecs

Case charges over USB-C

IPX5 water resistance Cons: Average noise isolation

Bulky case

Best Overall Creative Outlier Air Excellent in every way. With a 10-hour battery life, incredible sound quality, and AptX with Bluetooth 5.0, you can't go wrong with the Outlier Air. $80 at Amazon

Best for Workouts — Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo

Anker made a name for itself over the years for its value-driven charging accessories, and the brand is now doing the same in the audio segment. The Liberty Neo is a fantastic option if you're looking for true wireless earbuds to take to the gym. The earbud design features a fin at the back to ensure they don't fall out even during the most intensive workouts, and you get four sizes of eartips and wingtips in the box to help you find the right fit. Each earbud weighs just 5.6g, which means you won't even notice it's there most of the time. The Liberty Neo also has great sound via 6mm drivers, and it uses Anker's BassUp tech to boost low frequency sounds, with the brand claiming that you get up to 43% more bass. Best of all, the earbuds have an IPX7 rating for water resistance, making them immune to sweat and rain. They work over Bluetooth 5.0, so you shouldn't have any connectivity issues while working out. You get 3.5 hours of battery life from a full charge, and the case has an additional nine hours' worth of juice. Considering you get a secure fit around your ear, these earbuds also do a great job with noise isolation. They're fantastic value at $60. Pros: IPX7 water resistance

Secure fit

Lightweight design

Bluetooth 5.0 Cons: Finicky earbud controls

Only OK battery life

Charges over Micro-USB

Best for Workouts Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo The ideal true wireless earbuds for workouts. Look no further if you want a pair of great-sounding true wireless earbuds with Bluetooth 5.0 and IPX7 to take to the gym. $50 at Amazon

Best Value — TaoTronics SoundSurge 60

TaoTronics is another brand that excels at the value segment, and the SoundSurge 60 brings features from headhones that cost three or four times as much. The SoundSurge 60 even manage to look like high-end options from Sony and Bose, with leatherette pads for all-day comfort. You get excellent sound that's on par with more expensive options, with rich bass tones backed by warm mids and bright highs. However, the standout feature on the SoundSurge 60 is the noise isolation. The headphones do a fantastic job tuning out external sounds, making them a fantastic option for travel. They even come with a hard case that's ideal for taking them on the road. The SoundSurge 60 connects over Bluetooth 5.0, and you shouldn't see any connectivity issues in day-to-day usage. You get around 30 hours of battery life on a full charge, which is excellent, and they take just 45 minutes to fully charge, but you do get a two-hour playback from a five-minute charge. They charge over Micro-USB, but that's a small trade-off when you consider they cost just $60. Pros: Excellent noise isolation

Balanced sound signature

Comfortable over-ear design for all-day use

30-hour battery life Cons: MicroUSB charging

No AptX

Best Value TaoTronics SoundSurge 60 Exquisite sound, stellar battery life. The SoundSurge 60 has Bluetooth 5.0, great sound quality, supreme comfort, excellent sound isolation, and a 30-hour battery life. $60 at Amazon

Best Neckbuds — OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2

OnePlus' first Bullets Wireless had a lot of strong points, and the Bullets Wireless 2 build on that design with even more impressive sound quality. The earbuds are now larger, and the angled design makes for a more comfortable fit. The new design ensures you get a tight seal, and as a result, the Bullets Wireless 2 provide great noise isolation. The sound quality is much better this time as well, and you get AptX HD. The earbuds connect over Bluetooth 5.0, and deliver rock-solid connectivity. I've used them for hundreds of hours and have never faced an issue. You get a 14-hour battery life between charges, and they charge over USB-C. They have fast charging as well, and a 10-minute charge gives you a 10-hour playback. That's a big deal if you ever forget to charge them before heading out. The coolest feature though is the magnetic connector at the end of each earbud. Just bring both buds together to automatically pause music, and detach to resume playback. Pros: Bluetooth 5.0 and Aptx HD

USB-C and fast charging

Excellent sound quality

Magnetic clasp with play/pause Cons: No water resistance

In-line remote is finicky

Best Neckbuds OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 Durable design, impressive sound. The Bullets Wireless 2 deliver great sound in a tiny package. You get AptX HD, Bluetooth 5.0, and 14-hour battery life. $99 at OnePlus

Old Faithful — Jabra Elite 65t

Nearly two years after their launch, Jabra's Elite 65t continues to be the best true wireless earbuds around. If you're looking for versatile true wireless earbuds for your commute and workouts, they're a great option. They're particularly great for taking calls, so if you're looking for a true wireless option with a great mic, these are the ones to get. You also get a five-hour battery life, with the case adding another ten. The design also ensures the earbuds provide a tight seal around your ear, and you get great sound isolation. And the design itself is such that they won't fall out when you're running or working out while wearing the Elite 65t. You also get Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and IP55 water resistance. There's a reason why the Elite 65t continue to sell so well 20 months after their debut. You get a great design with comfortable fit, decent sound quality, IP55 rating, and rock-solid connectivity. Pros: Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

IP55 water resistance

Decent battery life

Playback controls are great Cons: Lags when watching videos

Older

No AptX

Old Faithful Jabra Elite 65t Still a solid option in 2019. The Elite 65t continue to deliver in the areas that matter: you get great sound quality, five-hour battery life, and a secure fit. $168 at Amazon

Best Noise Isolation — Sony WF-1000XM3

Sony's naming convention needs work as it's easy to confuse the WF-1000XM3 with the WH-1000XM3, but these are the new true wireless earbuds that launched earlier this year. They offer the same excellent noise cancellation as the WH-1000XM3 but in a significantly smaller package. If you're looking for true wireless earbuds that deliver the best noise isolation in the market today, the WF-1000XM3 is the one to get. The earbuds also offer excellent sound quality, and you get AptX over Bluetooth 5.0. You get six hours of battery life from a full charge with everything enabled, and the case provides another 18 hours' worth of charge. The case itself charges over USB-C. You get a touchpad on each earbud that lets you control music playback, and you can just long-press the button on the left earbud to let sound from the outside world in — nifty for when you're trying to order coffee. The earbuds also automatically pause when you remove them, and they even resume playback as soon as they're back in your ear. The Sony Connect app gives you an exhaustive list of options, including the ability to adjust the EQ, set the level of noise isolation, and much more. Honestly, the QF-1000XM3 are some of the most feature-packed wireless earbuds on the market today. Pros: Unmatched noise isolation

Excellent sound quality

Six-hour battery life

Comfortable fit Cons: No water resistance

No AptX HD

No volume controls on earbud

Best Noise Isolation Sony WF-1000XM3 The best earbuds for sound isolation. With sound isolation that's unmatched in this category and a comfortable design for all-day use, the WF-1000XM3 have it all. $228 at Amazon

Upgrade Pick — Sony WH-1000XM3

The WH-1000XM3 are a year old, but the combination of sound quality and noise isolation make them a standout product. There really isn't anything missing from the WH-1000XM3, and while they're costly at $350, you get a lot for your money. The WH-1000XM3 feature a bass-heavy soundstage that sounds great for most mainstream genres of music. But if there's one trait that sets these headphones apart, it's the noise cancellation. If you travel a lot of work in a noisy environment, these are a must-have. The controls on the left earcup are also great, they pair over NFC, and you get to configure the EQ and an array of settings via Sony Connect. Overall, the WH-1000XM3 should be your go-to option if you're looking for a well-built pair of headphones with excellent sound and outstanding noise isolation. Pros: Incredible sound quality

Powerful noise isolation

Portable design

USB-C charging Cons: Costly

Mic issues

Upgrade Pick Sony WH-1000XM3 A truly great product in this category. The WH-1000XM3 is still one of the best-sounding Bluetooth headhones around. With a fold-out design, they're ideal for travel. $348 at Amazon

Best Entry-level Pick — Anker Soundcore Spirit X

If you're looking for a budget pick for under $40, the Soundcore Spirit X is a great choice. The earbuds are based on Bluetooth 5.0 and feature IPX7 water resistance, making them ideal for workouts. You also get a 12-hour battery life from a full charge, and the 10mm drivers deliver decent sound. The design sees a fin that hooks over your ear for a secure fit, and there's an in-line remote for controlling music playback and adjusting volume. They may not have a flashy design, and they're missing out on features like good noise isolation (it's mostly sub-par) but they offer good value and sound great. Pros: Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

IPX7 water resistance

Great battery life Cons: No AptX codec

Sub-par noise isolation