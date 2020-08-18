Best Wireless Earbuds for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Android Central 2020
Are you looking for the best wireless earbuds for the Galaxy Note 20? Samsung has a lot of excellent options in this category, and the Galaxy Buds Live stand out for the sound quality, stellar battery life, wireless charging, and the unique design. There are plenty of other options across various price points, so let's take a look at the best wireless earbuds for the Note 20.
- Best Overall: Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
- Also Great: Samsung Galaxy Buds+
- Best Value: TaoTronics TT-BH079
- Best Versatility: Jabra Elite 75t
- Best Sound Quality: Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro
- Best Battery Life: Creative Outlier Gold
- More for Less: Soundcore Liberty Air 2
- Best Noise Isolation: Sony WF-1000XM3
- Premium Pick: Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2
- Best For Workouts: Sony WF-SP800N
1. Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Best Overall
The Galaxy Buds Live debuted alongside the Note 20 series, and the unique design of the earbuds makes them stand out. The earbuds rest on your outer ear instead of the inner canal, leading to a much more comfortable fit. The Buds Live share the same fundamentals as the Buds+, and that means you get excellent sound quality, battery life over 10 hours, and a case that charges over USB-C as well as Qi wireless charging mats. Of course, you get perfect compatibility with your Samsung phone as well.
Samsung also offers customizable gestures, and if you're looking to buy these earbuds for your Note 20, you'll be able to use a low-latency gaming mode and read-aloud alerts for incoming calls, texts, and calendar entries. Oh, and the best part about the Buds Live — and what makes them stand out from the Buds+ — is the active noise cancellation. It's not as refined as what Sony offers, but the level of isolation is noticeably improved from the Buds+.
If you're looking for a pair of earbuds that stand out from the pack, and you have a Note 20, the Buds Live are the ideal option.
Pros:
- Unique design
- Active noise cancellation
- Outstanding audio quality
- Qi wireless charging
- Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
Cons:
- Controls are finicky
- Few features limited to Samsung phones
Best Overall
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live
The best wireless earbuds for your Samsung phone
With excellent sound quality, all-day battery life, and wireless charging, the Galaxy Buds Live are the best earbuds for you.
2. Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: Also Great
The Galaxy Buds+ continue to be an excellent overall option, with Samsung making a lot of noticeable improvements over the first-gen model. The Buds+ deliver much better sound quality thanks to a secondary driver, and that allows for a more dynamic bass and clearer mid-range.
But it's the battery life that makes the Buds+ stand out. The earbuds deliver over 10 hours of use from a full charge, with the case providing another full charge. That means you'll get 20 hours of battery life before plugging the Buds+ into a charging port, and there's good news on this front too.
The earbuds charge over USB-C and come with fast charging, or you can just plonk them down on a wireless charging mat. If you're interested in trying out reverse wireless charging on your Note 20 or S20, you can put the earbuds case on the back of your phone and see them charge wirelessly. The one downside with the Buds+ is that the controls on the outer surface of the earbud are unreliable, and you'll have to try a few times for the gesture action to register.
Pros:
- Excellent sound quality
- Qi wireless charging
- All-day battery life
- Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity
- Customizable gestures
Cons:
- Average noise isolation
- Controls can be finicky at times
Also Great
Samsung Galaxy Buds+
Still one of the best values around
If you want earbuds with a more conventional design backed by excellent sound, the Galaxy Buds+ have plenty to offer.
3. TaoTronics TT-BH079: Best Value
TaoTronics sells a lot of great audio gear, and while the TT-BH079 isn't a name that rolls off the tongue, the earbuds are excellent for what you end up paying for them. Comfort is a big part of what makes the TT-BH079 great, with the earbuds providing a snug fit that's great for all-day use.
The TT-BH079 excel at the basics. You get decent sound quality with a neutral sound signature, eight hours of battery life with the case providing adequate power for four charges, and when you do need to charge these earbuds, there's USB-C. They also have an IPX8 rating, making them an excellent choice for workouts.
Sure, the earbuds are made out of plastic, and you may run into issues when pairing them with your phone — the earbuds don't immediately show up in the Bluetooth pairing menu, so you'll need to restart your phone if that is the case with you. That said, the value you're getting here is insane.
Pros:
- Comfortable fit
- IPX8 rating
- Outstanding battery life
- Pocketable case
- USB-C charging
Cons:
- Plastic build
- Pairing issues at times
Best Value
TaoTronics TT-BH079
Leading the value segment
TaoTronics' TT-BH079 deliver the basics that you care about while offering a comfortable fit that's suited for all-day use and excellent battery life.
4. Jabra Elite 75t: Best Versatility
Jabra is one of the most prominent players around, and with the Elite 75t, the brand is showing why its products are often called the best true wireless earbuds. Jabra tweaked the design with the Elite 75t, making them even more comfortable than the 65t. Then there's the sound quality — the Elite 75t deliver a wide soundstage with a wonderfully rich bass-heavy profile.
The earbuds offer seven hours of battery life between charges, and the case lets you top up the battery by another two and a half times. The build quality for the case is excellent, and it charges over USB-C. Oh, and like the Elite 65t, the 75t offer IP55 protection, making them an excellent choice for workouts. There's no wireless charging here, but the Elite 75t excel at the basics.
The Elite 75t are also a great choice for calls, and overall there's plenty to like here. If you've used the Elite 65t or are interested in seeing what Jabra has to offer in this segment, the Elite 75t are an easy recommendation.
Pros:
- Incredible sound quality
- IP55 rating
- Seven hours of battery life
- Great onboard controls
- Comfortable design
Cons:
- No wireless charging
- Average sound isolation
Best Versatility
Jabra Elite 75t
A genuinely outstanding option
With excellent sound quality, a supremely comfortable design, and IP55 protection, the Jabra Elite 75t set the bar high.
5. Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro Best Sound Quality
It's easy to sum up the Liberty Pro 2. For what they cost, they deliver unmatched value. The unique driver design delivers an outstanding sound signature, and you can easily customize the sound via the companion app. The connectivity is also rock-solid, and you get the AptX codec for high-fidelity streaming. There's no adjustable EQ, but the Soundcore app has a lot of preset modes for adjusting the sound profile.
The Liberty Pro 2 deliver eight hours of battery life, and the charging case gives you another 24 hours' worth of power. There's fast charging, wired charging over USB-C, and wireless charging as well. Combine all of that with a comfortable fit that provides excellent sound isolation, and it's easy to see why the Liberty Pro 2 are so well-received.
Pros:
- Unique drivers for outstanding sound
- AptX codec
- Wireless charging
- Great for all-day use
Cons:
- EQ isn't adjustable
- Bulky charging case
Best Sound Quality
Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro
Fantastic sound, excellent value
With outstanding sound quality backed by a great design and wireless charging, the Liberty Pro 2 are a fantastic choice.
6. Creative Outlier Gold: Best Battery Life
If battery life is the primary consideration when you're buying wireless earbuds, then Creative's Outlier Gold is the ideal choice for you. With a battery life of 14 hours between charges, these earbuds are in a league of their own. Oh, and the charging case has enough power to provide another 25 hours of battery life, leading to a combined total of 39 hours.
The Outlier Gold also offer great sound, and they share a similar design to the Jabra Elite 75t, making them comfortable for all-day use. You get AptX codec and IPX5 rating, making them that much more versatile. I've used these earbuds for the better part of six months, and recommend them highly. The only issue with them is the case is on the bulkier side, and the earbuds are made out of plastic.
Pros:
- Class-leading 14-hour battery life
- AptX codec
- IPX5 rating
- Wonderful sound signature
Cons:
- Bulky carrying case
- Plastic design
Best Battery Life
Creative Outlier Gold
Come for the battery life, stay for the value
The Outlier Gold set a new standard for battery life in this category, and they also deliver a balanced sound and IPX5 protection.
7. Soundcore Liberty Air 2: More for Less
Soundcore set itself apart in this category by focusing on value, and the Liberty Air 2 demonstrate that you don't need to spend a lot of money to get an outstanding pair of wireless earbuds. The Liberty Air 2 combine a comfortable fit that's great for all-day use with fantastic sound quality, and a charging case that's easily pocketable. There's no onboard volume controls, so you will have to rely on your phone to adjust the volume.
There's also IPX5 rating, making the earbuds an ideal option for workouts, and you get seven hours of battery life between charges. The case has enough power to charge the buds over three times, and overall you're getting a lot of value here.
Pros:
- Great value
- Pocketable design
- Seven-hour battery life
- IPX5 rating
Cons:
- No onboard volume controls
- Plastic build
More for Less
Soundcore Liberty Air 2
Great earbuds, solid value
With a comfortable fit, excellent sound quality, seven-hour battery life, and exceptional value, Soundcore ticks all the right boxes with the Liberty Air 2.
8. Sony WF-1000XM3: Best Noise Isolation
Were you looking for earbuds with excellent noise cancelation? The Sony WF-1000XM3 should be at the top of your list. Sony raised the bar in this particular area over the last two years, and the WF-1000XM3 do a fantastic job tuning out the outside world.
Of course, you also get amazing audio quality here, and the earbuds come with a companion app that allows you to customize the EQ to your likes. At five hours on a full charge, these earbuds don't last quite as long as their rivals, but you do get fast charge and rock-solid connectivity. The lack of water resistance makes them a non-starter for workouts, but for everyday use, the WF-1000XM3 have a lot to offer.
Pros:
- Class-leading noise cancellation
- Outstanding audio quality
- Easy-to-use controls
- Adjustable EQ
- Bluetooth 5.0/NFC fast pairing
Cons:
- No water resistance
- Bulky charging case
Best Noise Isolation
Sony WF-1000XM3
Tune everything else out
The WF-1000XM3 are proof that you can get amazing noise cancellation with wireless earbuds, and they set the bar for the industry.
9. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: Premium Pick
Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds combine excellent sound quality with outstanding noise isolation. The earbuds have active noise cancellation and do a great job tuning out ambient noise from your surroundings.
As you'd imagine, the sound quality here is one of the best you'll find on any wireless earbuds, and this time Sennheiser is providing seven hours of battery life from a full charge. You get another 12 hours' worth of charge from the case, and the case itself charges over USB-C.
You are paying a premium for the brand name and the design here, but you do get a great overall product.
Pros:
- Great battery life
- Premium design
- Case charges over USB-C
- Amazing sound quality
Cons:
- Bulky case
- Costly
Premium Pick
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2
On another level entirely
The Momentum True Wireless 2 offer outstanding sound quality along with all-day battery life and fantastic noise isolation.
10. Sony WF-SP800N: Best For Workouts
Sony's WF-SP800N flew under the radar, but the earbuds deliver a great overall value. You're getting great sound with a customizable EQ, and there's a decent amount of noise isolation on offer.
But the highlight here is the secure fit that ensures the earbuds don't fall out even under strenuous activity. They also have IP55 dust and water resistance, making them ideal for workouts. Combine that with the nine-hour battery life, and you get an excellent product that stands out from the pack.
Pros:
- Amazing value
- IP55 dust and water resistance
- Outstanding noise isolation
- Bass-heavy sound
- Nine-hour battery life
Cons:
- Bulky charging case
Best For Workouts
Sony WF-SP800N
The ideal wireless earbuds for runners
Sony's WF-SP800N provide a tight seal around your ears that ensures they don't get dislodged, and they excel at the basics.
The Galaxy Buds Live are the best wireless earbuds for the Galaxy Note 20
Samsung continues to make huge strides with its true wireless earbuds, and the Galaxy Buds Live are the best overall choice if you're looking to pick up wireless earbuds for your Note 20. The unique design ensures you get a comfortable fit, the sound quality is just as great as the Buds+, and you get all-day battery life and software features exclusive to Samsung phones.
When you're looking to pick up a pair of wireless earbuds, you need to focus on two things: fit and battery life. Most options on this list sound good, and you won't run into any issues in that area, so it comes down to how long they cost and how comfortable they are to wear throughout the day.
The unique design with the Buds Live make them an outstanding product, and if you've tried wireless earbuds before but weren't able to find one that fit well, the Buds Live will solve that problem. The design allows them to fit snugly into small ears as well, the noise isolation is noticeably improved from the Buds+, and the earbuds deliver incredible audio quality.
