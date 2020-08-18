Best Wireless Earbuds for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Android Central 2020

Are you looking for the best wireless earbuds for the Galaxy Note 20? Samsung has a lot of excellent options in this category, and the Galaxy Buds Live stand out for the sound quality, stellar battery life, wireless charging, and the unique design. There are plenty of other options across various price points, so let's take a look at the best wireless earbuds for the Note 20.

The Galaxy Buds Live debuted alongside the Note 20 series, and the unique design of the earbuds makes them stand out. The earbuds rest on your outer ear instead of the inner canal, leading to a much more comfortable fit. The Buds Live share the same fundamentals as the Buds+, and that means you get excellent sound quality, battery life over 10 hours, and a case that charges over USB-C as well as Qi wireless charging mats. Of course, you get perfect compatibility with your Samsung phone as well. Samsung also offers customizable gestures, and if you're looking to buy these earbuds for your Note 20, you'll be able to use a low-latency gaming mode and read-aloud alerts for incoming calls, texts, and calendar entries. Oh, and the best part about the Buds Live — and what makes them stand out from the Buds+ — is the active noise cancellation. It's not as refined as what Sony offers, but the level of isolation is noticeably improved from the Buds+. If you're looking for a pair of earbuds that stand out from the pack, and you have a Note 20, the Buds Live are the ideal option. Pros: Unique design

Active noise cancellation

Outstanding audio quality

Qi wireless charging

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity Cons: Controls are finicky

Few features limited to Samsung phones

2. Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: Also Great

The Galaxy Buds+ continue to be an excellent overall option, with Samsung making a lot of noticeable improvements over the first-gen model. The Buds+ deliver much better sound quality thanks to a secondary driver, and that allows for a more dynamic bass and clearer mid-range. But it's the battery life that makes the Buds+ stand out. The earbuds deliver over 10 hours of use from a full charge, with the case providing another full charge. That means you'll get 20 hours of battery life before plugging the Buds+ into a charging port, and there's good news on this front too. The earbuds charge over USB-C and come with fast charging, or you can just plonk them down on a wireless charging mat. If you're interested in trying out reverse wireless charging on your Note 20 or S20, you can put the earbuds case on the back of your phone and see them charge wirelessly. The one downside with the Buds+ is that the controls on the outer surface of the earbud are unreliable, and you'll have to try a few times for the gesture action to register. Pros: Excellent sound quality

Qi wireless charging

All-day battery life

Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity

Customizable gestures Cons: Average noise isolation

Controls can be finicky at times

3. TaoTronics TT-BH079: Best Value

TaoTronics sells a lot of great audio gear, and while the TT-BH079 isn't a name that rolls off the tongue, the earbuds are excellent for what you end up paying for them. Comfort is a big part of what makes the TT-BH079 great, with the earbuds providing a snug fit that's great for all-day use. The TT-BH079 excel at the basics. You get decent sound quality with a neutral sound signature, eight hours of battery life with the case providing adequate power for four charges, and when you do need to charge these earbuds, there's USB-C. They also have an IPX8 rating, making them an excellent choice for workouts. Sure, the earbuds are made out of plastic, and you may run into issues when pairing them with your phone — the earbuds don't immediately show up in the Bluetooth pairing menu, so you'll need to restart your phone if that is the case with you. That said, the value you're getting here is insane. Pros: Comfortable fit

IPX8 rating

Outstanding battery life

Pocketable case

USB-C charging Cons: Plastic build

Pairing issues at times

4. Jabra Elite 75t: Best Versatility

Jabra is one of the most prominent players around, and with the Elite 75t, the brand is showing why its products are often called the best true wireless earbuds. Jabra tweaked the design with the Elite 75t, making them even more comfortable than the 65t. Then there's the sound quality — the Elite 75t deliver a wide soundstage with a wonderfully rich bass-heavy profile. The earbuds offer seven hours of battery life between charges, and the case lets you top up the battery by another two and a half times. The build quality for the case is excellent, and it charges over USB-C. Oh, and like the Elite 65t, the 75t offer IP55 protection, making them an excellent choice for workouts. There's no wireless charging here, but the Elite 75t excel at the basics. The Elite 75t are also a great choice for calls, and overall there's plenty to like here. If you've used the Elite 65t or are interested in seeing what Jabra has to offer in this segment, the Elite 75t are an easy recommendation. Pros: Incredible sound quality

IP55 rating

Seven hours of battery life

Great onboard controls

Comfortable design Cons: No wireless charging

Average sound isolation

5. Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro Best Sound Quality

It's easy to sum up the Liberty Pro 2. For what they cost, they deliver unmatched value. The unique driver design delivers an outstanding sound signature, and you can easily customize the sound via the companion app. The connectivity is also rock-solid, and you get the AptX codec for high-fidelity streaming. There's no adjustable EQ, but the Soundcore app has a lot of preset modes for adjusting the sound profile. The Liberty Pro 2 deliver eight hours of battery life, and the charging case gives you another 24 hours' worth of power. There's fast charging, wired charging over USB-C, and wireless charging as well. Combine all of that with a comfortable fit that provides excellent sound isolation, and it's easy to see why the Liberty Pro 2 are so well-received. Pros: Unique drivers for outstanding sound

AptX codec

Wireless charging

Great for all-day use Cons: EQ isn't adjustable

Bulky charging case

6. Creative Outlier Gold: Best Battery Life

If battery life is the primary consideration when you're buying wireless earbuds, then Creative's Outlier Gold is the ideal choice for you. With a battery life of 14 hours between charges, these earbuds are in a league of their own. Oh, and the charging case has enough power to provide another 25 hours of battery life, leading to a combined total of 39 hours. The Outlier Gold also offer great sound, and they share a similar design to the Jabra Elite 75t, making them comfortable for all-day use. You get AptX codec and IPX5 rating, making them that much more versatile. I've used these earbuds for the better part of six months, and recommend them highly. The only issue with them is the case is on the bulkier side, and the earbuds are made out of plastic. Pros: Class-leading 14-hour battery life

AptX codec

IPX5 rating

Wonderful sound signature Cons: Bulky carrying case

Plastic design

7. Soundcore Liberty Air 2: More for Less

Soundcore set itself apart in this category by focusing on value, and the Liberty Air 2 demonstrate that you don't need to spend a lot of money to get an outstanding pair of wireless earbuds. The Liberty Air 2 combine a comfortable fit that's great for all-day use with fantastic sound quality, and a charging case that's easily pocketable. There's no onboard volume controls, so you will have to rely on your phone to adjust the volume. There's also IPX5 rating, making the earbuds an ideal option for workouts, and you get seven hours of battery life between charges. The case has enough power to charge the buds over three times, and overall you're getting a lot of value here. Pros: Great value

Pocketable design

Seven-hour battery life

IPX5 rating Cons: No onboard volume controls

Plastic build

8. Sony WF-1000XM3: Best Noise Isolation

Were you looking for earbuds with excellent noise cancelation? The Sony WF-1000XM3 should be at the top of your list. Sony raised the bar in this particular area over the last two years, and the WF-1000XM3 do a fantastic job tuning out the outside world. Of course, you also get amazing audio quality here, and the earbuds come with a companion app that allows you to customize the EQ to your likes. At five hours on a full charge, these earbuds don't last quite as long as their rivals, but you do get fast charge and rock-solid connectivity. The lack of water resistance makes them a non-starter for workouts, but for everyday use, the WF-1000XM3 have a lot to offer. Pros: Class-leading noise cancellation

Outstanding audio quality

Easy-to-use controls

Adjustable EQ

Bluetooth 5.0/NFC fast pairing Cons: No water resistance

Bulky charging case

9. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2: Premium Pick

Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds combine excellent sound quality with outstanding noise isolation. The earbuds have active noise cancellation and do a great job tuning out ambient noise from your surroundings. As you'd imagine, the sound quality here is one of the best you'll find on any wireless earbuds, and this time Sennheiser is providing seven hours of battery life from a full charge. You get another 12 hours' worth of charge from the case, and the case itself charges over USB-C. You are paying a premium for the brand name and the design here, but you do get a great overall product. Pros: Great battery life

Premium design

Case charges over USB-C

Amazing sound quality Cons: Bulky case

Costly

10. Sony WF-SP800N: Best For Workouts

Sony's WF-SP800N flew under the radar, but the earbuds deliver a great overall value. You're getting great sound with a customizable EQ, and there's a decent amount of noise isolation on offer. But the highlight here is the secure fit that ensures the earbuds don't fall out even under strenuous activity. They also have IP55 dust and water resistance, making them ideal for workouts. Combine that with the nine-hour battery life, and you get an excellent product that stands out from the pack. Pros: Amazing value

IP55 dust and water resistance

Outstanding noise isolation

Bass-heavy sound

Nine-hour battery life Cons: Bulky charging case