The best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers take whole-home wireless speeds to the next level. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) has allowed mesh systems to deliver full gigabit speeds quickly throughout a large house by getting even more performance out of the available spectrum. Wi-Fi 6 lets compact routers hit gigabit speeds on their own and over 500Mbps while deployed as a mesh. With more phones than ever, including Wi-Fi 6 support, and families asking more of their internet connections than ever, it's an excellent time to upgrade to Wi-Fi 6. What are the best Wi-Fi 6 mesh routers? If you're looking for a nice balance that's a great fit for an internet connection over 500Mbps, the Netgear Orbi RBK752 is a solid choice, thanks to a tri-band AX4200 setup. This Orbi system dedicates a fast Wi-Fi band to connecting the mesh, keeping speeds high and consistent throughout your home. The second-best option is the Netgear Nighthawk MK62, designed for people who want a compact mesh system with enough speed for most people. A compact router and satellite design allow you to blanket your home in Wi-Fi for great coverage without needing to dedicate a ton of space to each unit. The TP-Link Deco X90 is one of the fastest and most powerful mesh systems you can get with an AX6600 tri-band connection and great coverage. It's an excellent choice if you're looking for a mesh system that can keep up with a high-speed internet connection.

1. Netgear Orbi WiFi 6 System (RBK752) The best Wi-Fi 6 mesh router overall $332 at Amazon Bottom line: The RBK752 is a great fit for most people, with enough speed for just about any web activity. Orbi's dedicated backhaul band keeps your rates consistent even when you've got a lot of devices connected to a satellite. Top speeds : Tri-band AX4200, 1200Mbps + 2400Mbps @ 5GHz, 600Mbps @ 2.4GHz

: Tri-band AX4200, 1200Mbps + 2400Mbps @ 5GHz, 600Mbps @ 2.4GHz Top features: 5,000 sq ft. coverage, 3x + 2x Ethernet ports, dedicated 5GHz backhaul, easy setup Pros: Three Ethernet on base, two on satellite

Tri-band Wi-Fi keeps speeds consistent

Approximately 5,000 square feet of coverage Cons: Too large to easily conceal

Slower than others at this price

Limited expansion options The RBK752 is laser-focused, delivering a consistent WI-FI 6 experience with a ton of mesh capacity and excellent software. It includes one base router and a satellite and can cover approximately 5,000 square feet with its tri-band, six-antenna setup. This Orbi is in line with the older Orbis regarding size and appearance, with a two-tone gray and matte white housing. Wi-Fi 6 speeds come in at AX4200, which breaks down to 600Mbps on the 2.4GHz channel and 1200 Mbps on the 5GHz band. The remaining 5GHz channel can operate up to 2,400Mbps. However, it's dedicated to the connection between the Orbi units. This speed should be more than enough for most home network use, including multiple 4K video streams. The base unit has one uplink gigabit Ethernet port and three Ethernet ports for wired devices. You can also combine the uplink with the other Ethernet ports for link aggregation, allowing for a faster uplink to your router. The satellite has two Ethernet ports to connect more wired devices. This makes it a good fit for a home office or media center that needs a wired connection. Netgear Orbi RBK752 is controlled by the robust Orbi app that allows you to control each device individually. The Android version of the app lets you test and record your connection throughout your home to determine the best place for your satellites for top speed. A traffic meter is included to keep an eye on your usage if you have a data cap. An optional Netgear Armor subscription adds great security features with enhanced parental controls for your network.

2. Netgear Nighthawk MK62 The best value Wi-Fi 6 mesh router overall $201 at Amazon Bottom line: If you want a compact router with more than enough speed for most people, the Netgear Nighthawk MK62 is a solid choice. With a tiny housing, Wi-Fi 6 allows you to get more speed than ever without dedicating a bunch of shelf space to a large mesh node. Top speeds : Dual-band AX1800, 1200Mbps @ 5GHz, 600Mbps @ 2.4GHz

: Dual-band AX1800, 1200Mbps @ 5GHz, 600Mbps @ 2.4GHz Top features: 3,000 sq ft. coverage, 1 open Ethernet ports per node, easy app setup, Compact nodes Pros: Small housing

Modern WPA3 security

Future expansion with EasyMesh Cons: AX1800 speeds aren't much faster than Wi-Fi 5

Only one Ethernet port for a wired device While you give up some speed compared to the larger and more expensive mesh systems, the AX1800 speeds of the Netgear Nighthawk MK62 should be more than enough for most homes. These speeds break down to 1200Mbps on the 5GHz band, with 600Mbps on the 2.4GHz band. 4K streams should be a breeze, and if you need a few more wired connections, a network switch could connect to one of the gigabit LAN ports available on each router. Netgear claims these routers can cover a 3,000-square-foot home, and of course, more satellite units could be added down the line. This is helped by compatibility with Wi-Fi Certified EashMesh. EasyMesh is a Wi-Fi standard developed to help ensure future compatibility with mesh products. It's all brought together with Netgear's robust Nighthawk app. The Nighthawk Mesh Wi-Fi 6 System from Netgear takes on compact AC-only mesh systems with compact housing and an understated design. Measuring only 4.8 inches wide and 2.5 inches tall, each router has a smaller footprint than a CD case. This compact design makes this mesh system one of the easiest to integrate into a home. Netgear's Nighthawk app is used for management and setup, making it easy to monitor your network usage and add satellites. You can even manage your network remotely if you find you need to add or remove internet connectivity from devices, even when you're away from home. You can also subscribe to Netgear Armor, which adds internet security from Bitdefender and enables more in-depth device controls.

3. TP-Link Deco X90 The best Wi-Fi 6 upgrade $450 at Amazon Bottom line: The TP-Link Deco X90 is one of the fastest mesh systems around, with great coverage and a fast mesh link thanks to a tri-band connection. It covers up to 6000 square feet out of the box and can be expanded with any other Deco router. Top speeds : Tri-band AX6600, 4804Mbps + 1201Mbps @ 5GHz, 574Mbps @ 2.4GHz.

: Tri-band AX6600, 4804Mbps + 1201Mbps @ 5GHz, 574Mbps @ 2.4GHz. Top features: 6,000 sq ft. coverage, 1x Gigabit Ethernet port + 1x 2.5Gbps Ethernet per node, Easy app setup, HomeShield security and parental controls included Pros: Fast AX6600 Wi-Fi 6 speeds

2.5Gbps Ethernet on each node

Great coverage

HomeShield parental controls and security Cons: Large nodes

Only two Ethernet ports per node total The TP-Link Deco X90 is a very fast mesh Wi-Fi router with an AX6600 tri-band connection. The speeds break down to 4804Mbps on one 5GHz band and 1201Mbps on the other. The 2.4GHz band offers an additional 574Mbps for older devices or those that need a little more range. Four antennas provide dedicated coverage, with two more connected to other Decos. With eight streams, each Deco X90 node has plenty of power for just about anything. A Deco X90 set with two nodes covers up to 6,000 square feet. TP-Link's AI-Driven Mesh uses the router's software to provide the best coverage possible, depending on the specific challenge of your home. Still, if you find you need more coverage, the Deco X90 can be expanded with any other Deco router. This means you can use more X90 nodes, other Wi-Fi 6 Decos, or even older Wi-Fi 5 Decos. The Deco X90 nodes are rather tall at 8.3 inches, so you'll need to think a little more about how you place them. With a matte white housing, the X90 nodes don't stand out too much and really wouldn't look bad if left visible. Keep in mind, each node only has two Ethernet ports. One is used for internet connection. So if you have many wired devices, you may need to pair this system with a switch. The Deco system is easy to set up with the Deco app and only takes a few minutes. HomeShield is included with this system and incorporates parental controls and some security features. While there is a paid tier, most people will have everything they need with the free version, including content filters, profiles, and schedules.

4. Asus ZenWiFi XT8 The best Wi-Fi 6 mesh router for home network security $400 at Amazon Bottom line: Asus has created one of the best fast tri-band mesh systems and takes it to the next level with good compatibility and included software. AiMesh software allows any AiMesh router to expand the mesh, and free AiProtection Pro adds network security and advanced parental controls. Top speeds : Tri-band, 1201Mbps + 4804Mbps @ 5Ghz, 574Mbps @ 2.4Ghz

: Tri-band, 1201Mbps + 4804Mbps @ 5Ghz, 574Mbps @ 2.4Ghz Top features: 5,000 sq ft. coverage, 3x + 2x Ethernet ports, dedicated 5Ghz backhaul, easy setup Pros: 2.5Gbps WAN port is excellent for a fast NAS

Fast speeds

Tri-band setup

Up to 5,500 square feet of coverage

Tons of expansion with other Asus routers Cons: Three LAN Ethernet ports limit wired devices Asus was one of the first networking companies to commit to mesh networking with its robust AiMesh software that works on most routers regardless of whether they were explicitly designed for a mesh. Asus has repeatedly proven its abilities with the ZenWiFi XT8, which features a sleek and reasonably compact design with incredible capabilities. The routers come in white or charcoal colors and have three available Ethernet ports on the back of each. The ZenWiFi XT8 is capable of wireless speeds up to AX6600 with a tri-band setup. That is 574Mbps at 2.4GHz and 1201Mbps and 4804Mbps on its two 5GHz bands. While most connections today max out at 1Gbps, the ZenWifi is ready for the future with a 2.5Gbps input for faster internet speeds or, more realistically, a fast wired home network. If you want to expand your mesh, you'll need an Asus router that supports AiMesh and will be best served by a tri-band Wi-Fi 6 capable router. The ZenWiFi XT8 can cover up to 5,500 square feet, so most homes should be covered. Still, it's nice that you can use an older Asus router as an expansion in low-priority areas. AiProtection Pro is an unmatched value in home networking. AiProtection Pro is included for the product's life and comes with network security using Trend Micro's official database. It also has advanced parental controls that allow you to control all of your kids' devices with schedules and content filters.

5. Eero Pro 6 The best Wi-Fi 6 mesh router for easy expansion $599 at Amazon Bottom line: Eero's fastest router ever enables gigabit mesh speeds thanks to a quick tri-band AX4200 setup. With compact housing and compatibility with all other Eeros, this is easy to upgrade an existing Eero mesh or create a new one. Top speeds : Tri-band AX4200, 2402Mbps + 1201Mbps @ 5GHz, 574Mbps @ 2.4GHz

: Tri-band AX4200, 2402Mbps + 1201Mbps @ 5GHz, 574Mbps @ 2.4GHz Top features: 2,000 sq ft. coverage, 2x Ethernet ports, Expand with any other Eero, compact design, Eero Secure available Pros: Tri-band Wi-Fi 6 allows for gigabit internet

Great Eero app and software

Works with all other Eeros

Compact size Cons: Coverage per node is less than the competition

Only two Ethernet ports per Eero More people than ever are upgrading to gigabit internet. Unfortunately, getting a mesh system fast enough to support it usually means you'll have to find space for a reasonably large node in several rooms of your house. Eero Pro 6 goes a long way to fix this with its tri-band AX4200 speed in a compact 2.1-inch tall and 5.3-inch wide housing. The rates break down to 2,402 Mbps and 1,201 Mbps on either of the 5GHz bands, with 574 Mbps on the 2.4GHz band. With eight spatial streams, even high-end laptops should be able to make the most of the connection. Each Eero Pro 6 node can cover up to 2,000 square feet, with the three-pack covering 6,000. Like all wireless routers, this can vary greatly if your home has a lot of interference, like dense walls. Still, with three less powerful nodes, Eero's approach with the Pro 6 should allow for a lot of flexibility in the mesh setup. If you have any older Eeros, you can use them to expand your Eero Pro 6 mesh, thanks to full compatibility with all Eero routers. Keep in mind that in areas where you connect to the slower Eeros, your speed will only be as fast as those older Eeros. Software isn't the first thing most people think of when shopping for a router, but Eero's app and consistent software updates have shown how convenient it can be to have a wealth of settings and network statistics at your fingertips. The UI is well-designed, and setup is a breeze, whether you're setting up for the first time or adding more nodes. Eero supports some nice features like IPv6, WPA3, and even port forwarding from the app. Eero secure is a subscription software suite available on Eero systems. The base Eero Secure subscription has improved network security, parental controls with content filtering, ad blocking, and even VIP support. For a low monthly rate, this is an excellent package to have, especially if you have students on your network. Eero Secure+ adds antivirus software, a password manager, and a VPN subscription to that for a bit more.

6. TP-Link Deco X20 The best value Wi-Fi 6 mesh router with great coverage $250 at Amazon Bottom line: TP-Link's Deco series is one of the best values for covering a large area. AX1800 will keep up with most standard usage, and dual Ethernet ports on each node make it easy to get your home connected. Top speeds : Dual-band AX1800, 1200Mbps @5GHz, 575Mbps @2.4GHz

: Dual-band AX1800, 1200Mbps @5GHz, 575Mbps @2.4GHz Top features: 5,800 sq ft. coverage, 2x Ethernet ports per router, Works with all other Deco models, easy setup Pros: Dual Ethernet on each unit

Up to 5,800 square feet of coverage

Easy to conceal

Modern WPA security Cons: AX1800 won't keep up with fiber The TP-Link Deco X20 is an excellent value for a Wi-Fi 6 mesh system, especially considering you get three nodes in the box to provide coverage up to 5,800 square feet. In a white cylindrical housing, measuring 4.33 inches in diameter and 4.49 inches tall, it should be easy to find space for these in any room. Inside there are four antennas and powering its AX1800 dual-band connection. It's nice that each one also has two gigabit Ethernet ports on the back. This can help get some wired devices online, such as a PC in a home office. Gamers also benefit since consoles could be connected to the node via Ethernet, improving connection consistency. All of this will be configured with TP-Link's app so that you will need a device running at least iOS 9.0 or Android 4.4. However, this shouldn't be a problem for most people, and the app will help you set the devices up in a robust configuration. TP-Link Deco routers are compatible with Amazon Alexa and come with TP-Link's HomeCare software. HomeCare comes with antivirus security for your network and advanced parental controls. HomeCare also allows for great Quality of Service to keep speeds up even with heavy usage.

7. ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 The best Wi-Fi 6 mesh router for gamers $432 at Amazon Bottom line: The ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 is one of the fastest gaming routers you can get with three bands running at maximum Wi-Fi 6 speeds. If you want to build a mesh, you can combine it with more AiMesh routers, including another Rapture if you want without giving up your gaming optimizations. You can even use compact ZenWiFi nodes to get the best of both worlds. Top speeds : Tri-band AX1100, 4804Mbps + 4804Mbps @ 5GHz, 1148Mbps @ 2.4GHz

: Tri-band AX1100, 4804Mbps + 4804Mbps @ 5GHz, 1148Mbps @ 2.4GHz Top features: Tri-band, 5x gigabit Ethernet ports, 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, AiMesh expansion, AiProtection Pro security, gaming QoS Pros: Fast 2.5G WAN/LAN port

Tri-band can dedicate a band to the mesh link

Four LAN Ethernet ports for fast wired devices

Expand with other AiMesh routers

AiProtection Pro is free Cons: Very large The most important aspects for a gaming router are low and consistent ping times and plenty of speed when you need it. The ROG Rapture GT-AX11000 from Asus has some of the best examples of these elements with a tri-band AX11000 connection. That breaks down to 4804Mbps on either of the 5GHz bands with another 1148Mbps at 2.4GHZ. This router also has a fast 2.5Gbps Ethernet port prioritized for gaming for a better connection than Wi-Fi can provide. For the most part, gamers should be using a wired connection for competitive gaming, but that's not always possible. Luckily, the Wi-Fi 6 connection on this router is about as good a backup as you can ask for with two 5GHz bands, so you have plenty of capacity for all of your devices. Most Wi-Fi 6 devices, like the PS5, will only connect at 1201Mbps, but high-end gaming PCs can connect at up to 2402Mbps with a strong signal. This is more than enough for gaming, downloading, and streaming and is more than likely significantly faster than your internet connection anyways. If you're able to go with a full wired connection for your gaming devices, Asus has packed in plenty of ports. There is a gigabit Ethernet port for your internet connection next to four gigabit Ethernet ports for wired devices. There's also a 2.5Gbps port perfect for getting an ultra-fast connection from your gaming PC or even a fast NAS. Asus has loaded this router with its full software suite, including AiProtection Pro, which has built-in security and advanced parental controls. AiMesh allows you to easily connect this router to another Asus AiMesh enabled router in a mesh configuration. For the best results, a tri-band router is recommended but not required. The Rapture's tri-band connection will allow you to keep your mesh link and devices on separate bands to reduce congestion as well.

8. AmpliFi Alien Router The best Wi-Fi 6 mesh router for remote work $380 at Best Buy Bottom line: The AmpliFi Alien is a fast router with a combined 7685Mbps of capacity. A color display on the front keeps you informed, and AmpliFi's excellent Teleport software makes working remotely as if you were on your home network simple and secure. Top speeds : Tri-band, 7685Mbps total capacity, 1148Mbps + 4804Mbps @ 5GHz

: Tri-band, 7685Mbps total capacity, 1148Mbps + 4804Mbps @ 5GHz Top features: 3,000 sq ft. coverage, 4x Ethernet ports, AmpliFi Teleport app, easy setup, attractive design Pros: Attractive design with a color display

Fast tri-band Wi-Fi

Easy configuration with AmpliFi app Cons: Expensive AmpliFi Alien is a faster router with a ton of great features. A 5GHz band utilizing Wi-Fi 5 in addition to a 2.4GHz and 5GHz band using Wi-Fi 6 allows the Alien to hit 7685Mbps, of combined wireless capacity. For Wi-Fi 6 clients, this breaks down into 1148Mbps and 4804Mbps available. It's more than enough speed for a gigabit connection and should be sufficient for years to come. A single Alien Router covers up to 3,000 square feet, and a pack with a similarly equipped MeshPoint takes that up to 6,000 square feet. The Alien Router has four Ethernet ports on the back for wired devices, while the MeshPoint has none. You can create a mesh with multiple routers if you need the extra Ethernet ports. AmpliFi Alien comes in a cylindrical housing measuring 9.84 inches tall with a 4.33-inch diameter. The power and WAN port are located on the bottom, allowing for a perfect wireless-only setup. The four Ethernet ports are located on the back, vertically oriented. On the front of the router is a 4.7-inch touch screen that can show your network information in real-time. Setting up your AmpliFi mesh is simple with the AmpliFi app. You can manage connected devices and set up family profiles to enable time-managed internet access. You also get access to Amplifi Teleport, which allows you to connect to your home network while you're away from home securely and quickly.

9. Eero 6 The best Wi-Fi 6 mesh router for great software $83 at Amazon Bottom line: Eero 6 brings excellent speed at an affordable price for connections up to 500Mbps. The great Eero app lets you add this router to your existing Eero mesh or start a new one. Top speeds : Dual-band AX1800, 1201Mbps @ 5GHz, 574Mbps @ 2.4GHz

: Dual-band AX1800, 1201Mbps @ 5GHz, 574Mbps @ 2.4GHz Top features: 1,500 sq ft. coverage, 2x (1 for WAN) Ethernet ports, great software experience Pros: Great Eero app and software

Compact design

Works with all other Eeros Cons: Eero 6 Extenders don't have Ethernet Wi-Fi 6 is taking the already solid performance of the Eero router up a notch with Wi-Fi 6. Eero 6 comes with an AX1800 dual-band connection capable of 1201Mbps on the 5GHz band and another 574Mbps for devices on the 2.4GHz band. Since the mesh will share the 5GHz band with devices, Eero only recommends this router for internet connections up to 500Mbps. If you have a studio apartment or small home, Eero 6 alone can deliver gigabit Wi-Fi speeds. An Eero 6 alone can cover up to 1,500 square feet. This router isn't designed to work alone and works best when deployed with other Eeros. You should pair it with another Wi-Fi 6 Eero for the best possible speed, such as the Eero 6 Extender or even the faster Eero 6 Pro. You can add it to a Wi-Fi 5 Eero mesh though it will reduce your top speeds if you're connected to a slower Wi-Fi 5 band. Eero 6 has two Ethernet ports though one will be used for your internet connection if this is the base router for your mesh. Eero 6 comes in at just 3.91 inches wide and 3.82 inches deep. Of course, this router is designed to sit flat on a table or shelf, so expect to dedicate a bit of space to it. Still, compared to many other similar routers, Eero 6 is remarkably compact. Eero's setup and management app are robust, so people want almost any option, including port forwarding and IPv6 support. Eeros will also automatically update themselves to make sure your network is secure. There is an optional Eero Secure and Eero Secure+ subscription available that can add advanced filtering for inappropriate content as well as antivirus software, a VPN service, and a password manager.

10. Netgear Orbi WiFi 6 System with DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem (CBK752) The best Wi-Fi 6 mesh router with a built-in modem $538 at Amazon Bottom line: Combine your cable modem and router and simplify your mesh network with the Netgear Orbi CBK752. A DOCSIS 3.1 modem can keep up with any cable connection, and an AX4200 Orbi router makes sure you have plenty of coverage for any size home. Top speeds : Tri-band AX4200, 1400Mbps + 2400Mbps @ 5GHz, 600Mbps @ 2.4GHz

: Tri-band AX4200, 1400Mbps + 2400Mbps @ 5GHz, 600Mbps @ 2.4GHz Top features: DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem, 5,000 sq ft. coverage, 4x + 2x Ethernet ports, dedicated 5Ghz backhaul, easy setup Pros: Dedicate mesh backhaul

Fast DOCSIS 3.1 modem

Works with Orbi RBS750 and RBS850 satellites

Simplified network setup Cons: Rather large unit If you have cable internet, your ISP probably tried to get you to pay an additional monthly fee for a router that doesn't deliver great performance. The Netgear Orbi CBK752 is a fast AX4200 Wi-Fi 6 mesh system with a DOCSIS 3.1 modem that can handle the fastest speeds a cable ISP can deliver, with a theoretical max download speed of 10Gbps. The router side offers a fast mesh connection similar to the Orbi RBK752 and even uses the same satellites. That means 600Mbps at 2.4GHz plus 1400Mbps at 5GHz for connected clients with a dedicated 2400Mbps 5GHz backhaul. This mesh system with a router and satellite covers 5,000 square feet though you can add additional satellites if more coverage is needed. An additional RBS750 satellite will add 2,500 square feet. The base router has four open Ethernet ports, and the satellite has two Ethernet ports. You could also use an RBS850 satellite for expansion, with four Ethernet ports. Orbi routers are a bit tall and awkward, though their minimal depth makes them reasonably easy to place. The base router comes in at 9.6 inches tall, 7.7 inches wide, and 3.5 inches deep. The Satellite is more compact, 9.1 inches tall, 7.2 inches wide, and 2.8 inches deep. The setup uses the Orbi app, allowing easy setup and management. For example, you can see all connected devices and restrict internet access. You can also see the quality of each satellite's connection to ensure you're getting as much speed as possible. You can also subscribe to Netgear Armor, which includes security features powered by BitDefender and additional device controls. The modem is compatible with all major US cable service providers, and you will need to contact your ISP to activate the modem for use.

11. Asus ZenWiFi ET8 The best Wi-Fi 6E mesh router $529 at Amazon Bottom line: The ZenWiFi ET8 is one of the first mesh Wi-Fi 6E routers available, and it's an excellent fit for many people. With a tri-band connection, it works great with both newer 6GHz devices and 5GHz devices. Top speeds : Tri-band AXE6600, 574Mbps @ 2.4GHz, 1201Mbps @ 5GHz, and 4804Mbps @ 6GHz

: Tri-band AXE6600, 574Mbps @ 2.4GHz, 1201Mbps @ 5GHz, and 4804Mbps @ 6GHz Top features: Single or multiple Wi-Fi names, 3x gigabit Ethernet ports, 1x 2.5Gbps Ethernet port, USB 3.1 port, easy setup Pros: Fast tri-band AX6600 speeds

Compact nodes

2.5Gbps Ethernet WAN/LAN on each node Cons: Not many devices support 6GHz yet

Slower 5GHz band The ZenWiFi ET8 from Asus is a compact tri-band mesh Wi-fi kit with Wi-Fi 6E support. The speeds break down to 574Mbps at 2.4GHz for legacy devices, 1201Mbps at 5GHz for most Wi-Fi 5 and Wi-Fi 6 devices, plus 4804Mbps at 6GHz for newer devices. On the back are three gigabit Ethernet ports for LAN devices and a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port that can be used for WAN or LAN. There is also a USB 3.1 port that can be used for network storage or even a phone for tethering. Wi-Fi 6E is an evolution of Wi-Fi 6 with faster speeds and great capacity available at 6GHz. There are many more channels with 160MHz support available in this new spectrum which can significantly reduce the effects of congestion. Still, only a handful of devices support Wi-Fi 6E, such as the Asus Zenfone 8, so it's not a great fit for everyone just yet. Asus makes setup easy with a robust app and an in-depth web interface. Compared to other mesh systems, Asus gives customers a lot more access to advanced controls. For example, AiProtection is included with great parental controls and security for free. Asus also allows you to use any other AiMesh-compatible routers, including older ZenWiFi kits or another ET8 kit.