Best wallet cases for Google Pixel 6 Android Central 2021

While many miss having a rear fingerprint on the Google Pixel 6, replacing it with an in-screen sensor doubled the real estate open for card slots and wallet flaps. This means that Pixel 6 wallet cases can be ten times better than in previous years when we were stuck with folios or ridiculously cramped card slots, and these are the best ones you can buy today.

Like a vault : VRS DESIGN Damda Glide Pro Staff Pick Card slot cases and even most folio cases usually only have room for two (maybe three) cards, but VRS's heavy-duty case has room for four. On top of that, VRS Design's ruggedly handsome design features a steel-covered slide mechanism and rubber nibs atop it keep your phone stable on a table. $22 at Amazon Detatch and charge : Ghostek Exec Ghostek's most recognizable care series is one of a few rare detachable wallet cases that works well. The wallet section holds four cards securely, but when you're lazing about at home, it detaches for a more compact experience, allowing for wireless charging compatibility. $30 at Amazon

$30 at Walmart Can't beat classic : Kowauri Leather Wallet This classic pleather wallet folio case boasts two card slots and a cash flap, and when you load it up, magnetic clasps keep the case closed. Just keep in mind that because of the placement of the Pixel 6 volume rocker, that magnetic clasp covers up the volume down button when the case is closed. $11 at Amazon Sleek and shiny : Spigen Slim Armor CS Spigen's card slot case conceals two cards and cash while staying flat and understated. Available in Black and Rose Gold, I adore the texturing near the top of the phone around the camera module, and the bumper around the camera module is well-rounded and robust. From $18 at Amazon Undercover carry : Teelevo Dual Layer Case with Card Slot Holder With huge sliding panels or exposed cards, most card slot cases couldn't be more obvious, but Teelevo's cover only opens at the bottom for a more covert experience. Also, while it can only hold two cards because the back is solid, it works better with phone grips. $16 at Amazon Put a ring on it : Profer Wallet Case for Google Pixel 6 with Card Holder Slot Phone grips are wonderfully useful, but they also add bulk to a case and have a tendency to fall off. Profer prevents both by building a phone ring right into its card slot case. The whole back cover where the cards and phone ring sit can be pulled off for wireless charging at night, too. $15 at Amazon Slim and sleek : Kouwari Leather Wallet Case with Credit Card Slot Leather card slot cases are the best of both worlds: slimmer than folios and more premium-feeling than hard plastic. This case will feel like a tight fit once you get more than two cards in it, but that's what the elastic is there for: to keep the cards in place with tension. It's not for everyone, but it's a distinct style and lets the case stay as thin as possible. $15 at Amazon Cover it up : Foluu Canvas Flip Wallet Foluu's wallet cases have consistently covered Pixels, Galaxies, and dozens more phones over the last few years, making them an affordable, reliable option for the Pixel 6 while the wallet case market is thin. Available in three colors, this understated case has magnets to keep the wallet closed, but keep in mind they also cover the volume down button when closed. $11 at Amazon

Why card slots reign supreme among Pixel 6 wallet cases

While folios are the usual wallet case we'd come across, Google positioned the volume rocker too close to dead-center on the right bumper. This means most folios have an unfortunate defect: any centered folio flap covers the volume down button and possibly the volume up button as well. If you still want a folio, it shouldn't interfere with your music while the case is in your purse, but you'll have to open it up to turn down the music.

That said, card slot cases are neater and offer more possibilities overall for a Pixel 6 wallet case, especially now that we don't have a rear fingerprint sensor making card placement difficult. The VRS Damda Glide Pro is rugged and durable while the Ghostek's removable wallet is distinct and easy to use separately or together, and the colors for the Teelevo bost a cool variety.

If these wallet cases aren't buying your heart, you might be better off buying a slim elastic wallet and grabbing one of the best regular Pixel 6 cases instead. I've used an elastic wallet for over half a decade because they're super small, last half a decade easily, and fit into small pockets and purses much more easily than your grandpa's sweaty old trifold.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.