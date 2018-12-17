Keeping all of your gadgets charged can be one of the most stressful parts of traveling. Packing all of your individual charging bricks can take up a lot of space in a bag, and undoes your home charging layout. Luckily, there are plenty of travel chargers that let you power multiple devices at once, so you can bring a single charger with you and leave the small bricks behind.

It's easy to get lost in the seemingly infinite selection of chargers on Amazon, but these are some of the best when it comes to travel, and charging as many devices at once as possible in a compact, portable design. For most people, the Satechi 75W Travel Charger is the best option. It charges up to four devices at once, and provides more power through its USB-C port than any other charger on this list — not to mention it's the best-looking of the bunch.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.